    Michigan National Guard members called to active duty to aid national COVID-19 response

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Story by Maj. Charles Calio, Douglas Halleaux and Capt. Andrew Layton

    Michigan National Guard

    LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan National Guard’s 46th Military Police Command, based in Lansing, has received a request to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of the national COVID-19 emergency.

    The 46th MP Command is expected to support FEMA by providing medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistics support. They will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities.

    The call up comes after the activation of all ten FEMA regions in response to COVID-19. The 46th MP Command will be aiding most of the middle 1/3 of the U.S., including FEMA regions five (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin), six (Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas) and seven (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska).

    The request will call approximately 160 men and women of the Michigan National Guard to active service for the national response to COVID-19. This is in addition to approximately 140 Michigan National Guard personnel already supporting the State of Michigan’s response. There is an additional strength of more than 8,500 Michigan National Guardsmen and women presently following stay-at-home guidance to ensure they are healthy and ready if called upon as the response to COVID-19 continues.

    In addition to its traditional Michigan National Guard mission, the 46th MP Command has an enduring mission supporting United States Army North (ARNORTH). It was in this context that the unit was selected to support the national response to COVID-19. The 46th MP Command maintains longstanding partnerships with federal and state emergency managers to help ensure a rapid and unified national response.

    “The 46th MP Command is a great organization,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard. “This is an opportunity for the men and women of the Michigan National Guard to show what Michigan brings to the table in times of homeland emergencies.”

