Corps is Still Serving the Public

PITTSBURGH - Although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has limited access to the William S. Moorhead Federal Building for employee safety, all 600-plus employees continue to provide vital services to the region.



“As with most businesses, our employees are working virtually, rotating shifts, and finding alternative and innovative ways to deliver the mission,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander. “Additionally, we are actively working to assist local leaders to find solutions for alternate care facilities.”



The Alternate Care Facility Conversion mission is a plan designed to convert hotels, college dormitories and other facilities into “ICU-like” hospital rooms to help with the increasing number of patients needing treatment from the coronavirus.



The Army Corps is working with the White House, Department of Defense and other federal, state, and local partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the Army Corps of Engineers has received five Federal Emergency Management Agency missions, totaling $357.8 million with more than 250 personnel providing support.



“Currently, the Pittsburgh District is preparing for the Alternate Care Facility Conversion mission,” said Lt. Col. Klink. “Our unique expertise in civil works makes us a perfect fit and we are prepared to assist the nation during this crisis.”



For more information about the Alternate Care Facility Conversion mission, visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/Portals/2/docs/Contracting/AlternateCareSites/Alternate%20Care%20Sites-%20Implimentation%20Materials-%202020%2003%2022.pdf.







District Contact Information



All general information questions should be directed to LRP.WebInquiries@usace.army.mil or call 412-395-7500.



For new regulatory permits and questions regarding the process, contact Regulatory.Permits@usace.army.mil.



For information regarding our recreation sites, visit: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2117233/corps-to-close-select-public-facilities-at-recreational-sites/.



For information regarding the district’s contracting opportunities, visit: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Portals/72/Public_BetaSAM_Tips_USACE_MAR2020.pdf.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



For more information about the district visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil.



