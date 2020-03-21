Corps Limits Access to Offices in Federal Building

Photo By Andrew Byrne | As the nation continues to confront the challenges of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | As the nation continues to confront the challenges of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has limited access to our offices in the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in downtown Pittsburgh until further notice. see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH - As the nation continues to confront the challenges of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has limited access to our offices in the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in downtown Pittsburgh until further notice.



“Protecting the health and safety of the public, and our employees is our highest priority,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.



To further protect against the spread of the coronavirus, all district-managed campgrounds have conducted orderly shutdowns. Individuals with paid reservations will be contacted and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.com with no cancellation fees.



In addition, district-sponsored events such as Earth Day, Lockfest and Paddle Through events, public meetings and other public gatherings have been put on hold or will be held virtually.



“We are working diligently to find innovative ways to continue serving the public during this national health emergency,” said Lt. Col. Klink. “Pittsburgh District is committed to maintaining critical flood risk management through aggressive water management and essential navigation along our rivers to support the continued movement of coal, fuels and other goods required to sustain the region.”



All general information questions should be directed to LRP.WebInquiries@usace.army.mil or call 412-395-7500.



For new regulatory permits and questions regarding the process, please contact Regulatory.Permits@usace.army.mil.



For information regarding our recreation sites, visit https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2117233/corps-to-close-select-public-facilities-at-recreational-sites/.



For information regarding the district’s contracting opportunities, visit https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Portals/72/Public_BetaSAM_Tips_USACE_MAR2020.pdf.



“District staff will continue to monitor and assess the effects of this virus on our operations and we will adjust our processes as needed to ensure our staff’s and the public’s safety,” said Lt. Col. Klink.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



