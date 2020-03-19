Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps to Receive All Regulatory Submissions Electronically

    Photo By Andrew Byrne | In the interest of public health and safety, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Story by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH - In the interest of public health and safety, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will receive all new regulatory permit applications and incoming correspondence submissions electronically. Electronic submissions will ensure continued timely processing of permit applications.

    New submissions should be sent to Regulatory.Permits@usace.army.mil. The email subject line should indicate the county and state the project is located in.

    Actions currently in process should continue submitting electronic correspondence to the assigned project manager. The email subject line should include the Corps’ project number and project name, if applicable.

    These efforts will assist with the continued timely processing of permit applications and responsiveness in the event of building closure or other safety measures in response to COVID-19.

    In the event an electronic submission is not possible, the district will continue to accept hard-copy submissions through mailing services. Hard-copy submissions should be sent to:

    Pittsburgh District Corps of Engineers

    William S. Moorhead Federal Building

    1000 Liberty Avenue

    Regulatory Branch, Suite 2200

    Pittsburgh, PA 15222

    Delivery signature confirmation may not be available. Precautionary mail safety procedures are expected to result in delayed delivery and processing times.

    Regulatory staff will continue to be available by telephone:

    Regulatory General Line: (412) 395-7155
    Northern Regulatory Branch: (412) 395-7115
    Southern Regulatory Branch: (412) 395-7188
    These procedures will remain in effect until further notice.

    More information is found here: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Public-Notices/.

    Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

