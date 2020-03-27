Fort Knox welcomes new Garrison command sergeant major during livestreamed ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. CJ King passes the Garrison colors to incoming...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. CJ King passes the Garrison colors to incoming Garrison Command Sgt. Major William Fogle during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony held at Fort Knox's Waybur Theater March 27. see less | View Image Page

In an almost vacant Waybur Theater, a handful of guests as well as virtual Facebook attendees to Fort Knox’s U.S. Army Garrison Change of Responsibility Ceremony watched as Command Sgt. Maj. Garrick Griffin relinquished his role as the Garrison’s senior enlisted leader to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle March 27.



Garrison Commander Col. CJ King presided over the ceremony and thanked the sparse crowd and those viewing by Facebook Live for their adherence to current coronavirus guidance.

“We’ve done everything we could to maintain social distance, which is incredibly important as leaders setting the example given the current environment,” King said. “We also thought it important that our workforce witness this physical transition of responsibility.



“Thank you for accommodating that transfer in this environment.”



King praised Griffin for his service as the garrison senior noncommissioned officer.



“He has fought through a variety of knife fights, including the housing crisis, the bedbug infestation, busted water pipes at the Child Development Center during a brutally cold winter, the selection process for V Corps and now, on a far more serious level, the COVID-19 virus,” said King.



King also highlighted Griffin’s work with Fort Knox’s youth.



“He has represented this installation, and advocated for our work force and our youth in such a way that has awed and inspired all of us,” King said. “I have never seen anyone so committed to the youth of an installation as this man.”

King said Fogle comes with the experience needed to meet the challenges of the day.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Fogle comes to us from Germany, where he served as an observer controller at the Combat Maneuver Training Center where he has molded, mentored and taught organizations and members of organizations to be better,” King said. “That leadership, that experience, that skill set, the dedication that he’s displayed throughout his career, has brought him here.



“We look forward to leveraging that to make the U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Knox, even better moving forward.”



In an interview following the event, Griffin said Fogle had only to care for Soldiers and civilians of the installation to deliver great results.



“Get out, be present, and get to know the people in the community,” said Griffin. “Support the workforce because they’re definitely going to support you; and have fun because your time here will go by too fast. Enjoy every minute of the ride.”



Griffin heads to Texas to be closer to family and to enjoy the warmer weather. He plans to open a franchise that deals with community and youth.



Fogle said Griffin casts a tall shadow, but he’d also paved a smooth trail to follow.



“It is evident that you have put your heart and soul in this community. I definitely have some big shoes to fill,” Fogle said. “I’m truly looking forward to the next two years working with the Soldiers, DA civilians, our community leaders and the families of this great community.”