Officer spouse club: providing support to local communities

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho-- With the current challenges occurring in our country, organizations like the Officer Spouse Club continue to provide support for their local community.

The OSC is both a social and philanthropic organization that has supported the community through a variety of means. On March 1, to support the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, the OSC conducted a donation drive where anyone can donate items to help support the

survivors of domestic violence.

“This was our first donation drive and the hope was to support a local organization or shelter that helps the community,” said Kristen Campbell, OSC welfare treasurer.

In addition to helping the local communities, the OSC also supplies clothing to aid those in need.

“Through our thrift store, we have donated nearly three tons of clothing each month to the Boise Rescue Mission,” said Nicole Hawkinson, OSC president. “We have donated clothing to the 200 homeless veterans living in Boise with the help of the Veterans Hospital.”

Using the funds of the base thrift store, the OSC has provided charity through scholarships, donations and more.

“Our most recent charity event was the 20th Annual Scholarship Auction on March 6,” Campbell said. “We raised over $22,000 for scholarships for military dependents and spouses to start or continue their education.”

The OSC also uses social gatherings as a way to support the Mountain Home community, such as the Outdoor Adventure Club, Dinner and a Movie Club and a craft club, as well as several others. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic, any special outdoor activities they had planned

have been cancelled.

“We now have to meet virtually, instead of our regular in-person meetings,” Hawkinson said. “Our special activity groups have ceased.”

Nonetheless, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the OSC continues to find ways to communicate and assist the Mountain Home community.

“This is only temporary, so while it will be different and a bit more challenging, it won’t stop us from voting on welfare requests and awarding very deserving scholarship recipients,” Campbell said. “Things may just need to be done virtually or in correspondence rather than in person.”

