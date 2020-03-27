Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mary Fay teachers come together to host parade for students

    Families wave and cheer with signs during the Mary Fay Teacher Parade in the San Luis

    CAMP PENDLETON , CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The sounds of children cheering and horns honking filled the streets of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

    The teachers and staff of Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School put together a parade for the students living in base housing areas, March 27.

    “The children really get attached to the teachers and they really miss them,” said Kaylynn Taylor, the parent of a Mary Fay student. “So the teachers were able to come together and get in their cars and do a vehicle parade.”

    The students are used to spending their days in the classroom with their teachers. Mary Fay has been closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak since March 16, and children are being home schooled. After two weeks, the children are starting to miss their teachers and their old routines.

    “It’s been difficult for them to adjust to this new schedule,” said Shannon Martinez, the parent of a Mary Fay student. “Being able to see their teachers and having that distant connection with them keeps their spirits up during this time.”

    The parade of teachers went through the San Luis Rey, South Deluz and the Lake O’ Neil housing areas on Camp Pendleton. Each area had families out supporting the teachers in their efforts to keep the motivation high for the children.

    “School gives them a sense of belonging,” said Taylor. “I know my kids can’t wait to get back to school.”

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
