Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    254th Transportation Battalion responds to the COVID-19 mission

    254th Transportation Battalion responds to the COVID-19 mission

    Photo By Sgt. Leia Tascarini | Spc. Jimmy Lankford and Pfc. Gregory Currie, truck drivers with 144th Transportation...... read more read more

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Story by Sgt. Leia Tascarini 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., – (March 27, 2020) – Florida National Guard’s 254th Transportation Battalion Soldiers, support the Florida Department of Health (DOH) at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) by screening passengers on newly arriving flights from the Tri-State area.

    These Soldiers are responding to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request to stop the introduction of the virus into the state of Florida by screening people traveling from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to Florida. Currently the screening process is taking place at PBI, Miami International (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) Airports.

    The Army transportation motto, “Nothing happens until something moves!” The 254th Transportation Battalions primary mission is the movement of personnel, equipment and sustainment supplies from origin to destination, in order to meet the commander’s intent however, during the FLNG’s COVID-19 response, service members are setting up CTBS sites, performing supply duties, supporting drive-thru testing operations and now assisting the DOH with incoming passenger screening at local airports.

    “We are a presence here assisting the DOH with screening passengers,” said Pfc. Gregory Currie, a truck driver with 144th Transportation Company; 254th Transportation Battalion. “The call was put out, we answered, and it’s time to serve; this is bigger than just one individual.”

    The Transportation Battalion has a footprint at the previously opened CTBS sites, MIA FLL and now PBI airports. These Soldiers are taking on new roles regardless of their military occupation specialty (MOS) and regardless of the mission assigned. They are eager to help one another and continue to play a vital role in the success of the FLNG’s current mission.

    “I received the call while at work and immediately told my family, by the time I got home they had already started to help me pack,” said Spc. Jimmy Lankford, a truck driver with the144th Transportation Company; 254th Transportation Battalion. “We are all doing our part, it’s a unique situation and while it may seem minor every part played matters and means something.”

    With three COVID-19 CBTS opened in South Florida since Friday, more than 7,000 people were tested. There are currently 2757 positive cases in Florida residents and 135 positive cases in non-Florida residents per the Florida Department of Health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 17:36
    Story ID: 366083
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 254th Transportation Battalion responds to the COVID-19 mission, by SGT Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Florida
    #FLNG
    #COVID-19
    #TaskForceMedical
    #CommunityBasedTestingSites
    #COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT