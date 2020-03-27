254th Transportation Battalion responds to the COVID-19 mission

Photo By Sgt. Leia Tascarini | Spc. Jimmy Lankford and Pfc. Gregory Currie, truck drivers with 144th Transportation...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Leia Tascarini | Spc. Jimmy Lankford and Pfc. Gregory Currie, truck drivers with 144th Transportation Company; 254th Transportation Battalion, assist the Department of Health with screening passengers at Palm Beach International Airport West Palm Beach, Fla., March 27, 2020. Lankford and Currie are two of nine Soldiers that volunteered to join the mission from the 144th Transportation Co. while the 254th has over 300 Soldiers helping with the COVID-19 response. (US Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini) see less | View Image Page

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., – (March 27, 2020) – Florida National Guard’s 254th Transportation Battalion Soldiers, support the Florida Department of Health (DOH) at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) by screening passengers on newly arriving flights from the Tri-State area.



These Soldiers are responding to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request to stop the introduction of the virus into the state of Florida by screening people traveling from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to Florida. Currently the screening process is taking place at PBI, Miami International (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) Airports.



The Army transportation motto, “Nothing happens until something moves!” The 254th Transportation Battalions primary mission is the movement of personnel, equipment and sustainment supplies from origin to destination, in order to meet the commander’s intent however, during the FLNG’s COVID-19 response, service members are setting up CTBS sites, performing supply duties, supporting drive-thru testing operations and now assisting the DOH with incoming passenger screening at local airports.



“We are a presence here assisting the DOH with screening passengers,” said Pfc. Gregory Currie, a truck driver with 144th Transportation Company; 254th Transportation Battalion. “The call was put out, we answered, and it’s time to serve; this is bigger than just one individual.”



The Transportation Battalion has a footprint at the previously opened CTBS sites, MIA FLL and now PBI airports. These Soldiers are taking on new roles regardless of their military occupation specialty (MOS) and regardless of the mission assigned. They are eager to help one another and continue to play a vital role in the success of the FLNG’s current mission.



“I received the call while at work and immediately told my family, by the time I got home they had already started to help me pack,” said Spc. Jimmy Lankford, a truck driver with the144th Transportation Company; 254th Transportation Battalion. “We are all doing our part, it’s a unique situation and while it may seem minor every part played matters and means something.”



With three COVID-19 CBTS opened in South Florida since Friday, more than 7,000 people were tested. There are currently 2757 positive cases in Florida residents and 135 positive cases in non-Florida residents per the Florida Department of Health.