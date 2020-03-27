Commissaries installing plexiglass panels in checkout lanes to add extra protection amid COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy Photo | Plexiglass shields shown at the K-16 Airfield Commissary in South Korea. Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Plexiglass shields shown at the K-16 Airfield Commissary in South Korea. Military commissaries worldwide are installing plexiglass sneeze shields in all regular checkout lanes to add extra protection for customers and cashiers during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Military commissaries worldwide are installing plexiglass sneeze shields in all regular checkout lanes to add extra protection for customers and cashiers during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.



Plexiglass shields are currently being installed and will be in all commissaries in the next several days. The plexiglass panels are 36 inches high and range in width from 24-30 inches. They will not be placed at self-checkout stands.



The panels are just one of many protective measures the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is implementing to follow the highest standards of the Department of Defense’s health protection in our stores, said Rear Adm. (ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, DOD special assistant for commissary operations.



“We at the Defense Commissary Agency want to reassure our valued customers and our dedicated employees that their health and welfare are our No. 1 concern,” Bianchi said. “At our commissaries we are wiping down checkout areas, restrooms and shopping carts with disinfectant, and practicing routine hand washing and other basic sanitation measures to avoid spreading germs.



“We’re also encouraging our employees to closely monitor their health and well-being, and asking them to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.”



Preparing for and responding to emergencies is nothing new for DeCA, the admiral added. Over the years, commissaries have dealt with all manner of natural and manmade crises and continue to work with military leaders and industry suppliers to maintain delivery of the benefit.



“Please be assured that DeCA’s objective right now is to provide for you and your families with necessary goods and to make sure our stores remain safe and clean,” Bianchi said.



For more information about DeCA’s response to the coronavirus, go to the commissary website (https://commissaries.com/coronavirus).

-DeCA-



About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.