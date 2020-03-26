U.S. Army Central Leaders Signs This Year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Proclamation

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian A. Hester, USARCENT senior enlisted advisor, signed this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Proclamation at USARCENT headquarters on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 26, 2020.

The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program's primary mission is to enhance Army readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities.

"With the signing of this proclamation, we are emphasizing the importance of how our leaders, Soldiers and Department of Defense civilians across the force need to create a climate that will set the standard in preventing and reporting sexual assault,” said Hester. “Although we sign this proclamation in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, we need everyone to understand that this is a priority 365 days throughout the year. We need to consistently educate our teams on existing processes, resources, and support available to sexual assault victims, with an ultimate goal of eliminating sexual assault amongst our ranks.”

The Army's 2020 theme is "Building Cohesive Teams through Character, Trust and Resilience. Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission."

“As an USARCENT Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) I would like to stress the importance of building a culture of trust that emphasizes the safety of our soldiers, civilians and contractors in our organizations,” said Sgt. Maj. Stephanie A. Armstrong, USARCENT lead SARC. “Let us remember that SHARP is not a once a year observance, but a daily obligation that requires everyone to focus not only on themselves but their battle buddies to their left and their right.”

For more information on USARCENT sexual assault awareness month events, please contact Sgt. Maj. Stephanie A. Armstrong, USARCENT Lead SARC at DSN: 312-889-8625.

