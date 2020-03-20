100th CES Emergency Management Airmen plan, train for readiness

The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Office at RAF Mildenhall, England, contributes to mission readiness through their oversight of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training and their creation and maintenance of base plans.



The largest component of the office’s efforts is directed at the biweekly CBRN defense skills class. Training approximately 90 people per week, Emergency Management Airmen teach the course and educate deploying and home station Airmen on the skills they need to effectively respond to a CBRN threat.



“The CBRN class is a pre-deployment training requirement for all individuals going out the door to pretty much any area of responsibility,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Liggon, 100th CES emergency management plans and operations noncommissioned officer in charge. “As long as the class remains a deployment requirement, we have our hands in every deployment location we go to, whether it’s Africa Command, Central Command, European Command or even Pacific Air Forces.”



The Emergency Management Office’s far-reaching impact can be felt on base as well. They are responsible for the development and upkeep of all base plans, guides that provide a course of action during crises ranging from aircraft accidents to natural disasters and hazardous material spills.



“We spend a lot of time on the phone talking to other agencies because we’re trying to develop plans that are base-wide,” said Liggon. “We have to reach out to the other entities and get their opinions and their take on certain tasks to make sure we’re not over-tasking them or giving them duties they’re not responsible for.”



The base plans are constantly reviewed and updated to reflect changing circumstances and more efficient operating procedures.



“Almost all of our plans are living documents,” said Staff Sgt. Patrick O’Donnell, 100th CES emergency management journeyman. “They’re always being worked on. Things change, and even if nothing’s going on, you still need to update the information at the very least.”



Emergency Management Airmen understand the importance of preparing for the worst. Whether it be delivering CBRN training that could save lives during a chemical attack, or keeping the base plans up-to-date for potential disaster scenarios, they ensure the Mildenhall mission continues unimpeded.



“Mission readiness is planning,” said O’Donnell. “Part of the mission is when things do go wrong, so it’s important to make sure you have a plan to cover all eventualities.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2020 Date Posted: 03.27.2020 12:25 Story ID: 366041 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES Emergency Management Airmen plan, train for readiness, by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.