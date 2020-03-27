89B students complete ammunition inspection training at Fort McCoy ASP

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course, taught by instructors with Regional...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course, taught by instructors with Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., learn about ammunition inspection forms March 4, 2020, during training at the post Ammunition Supply Point. An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units, according to the Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate of Army Human Resources Command. An ALC consists of both a 90-day highly facilitated web-based common core program and a branch-specific resident phase. For the 89B ammunition specialist military occupation specialty, its ALC at Fort McCoy is four weeks (two two-week phases). (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers who are “89-Bravos” from Army units across the country participated munitions inspection training March 4 at the Fort McCoy Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) as part of the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) at Fort McCoy.



The ALC is taught by instructors with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy.



An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units, according to the Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate of Army Human Resources Command.



For the munitions inspection training, ASP Accountable Officer Jasen Alexander showed the more than dozen students how to properly inspect and document munitions that the 89B Soldiers will likely have to inspect in the future.



“This is especially important for them to know when they go to the field,” Alexander said. “Here they are learning about the serviceability of items and how to document that serviceability.”



The eight hours of training covered inspection forms and various types of ammunition, including 81 mm and 105 mm munitions.



“We’ve been partnering with (89B) instructors to provide this training here for more than four years,” Alexander said.



“We’re proud to be able to support the training and help prepare these Soldiers for this work.”



An ALC consists of both a 90-day highly facilitated web-based common core program and a branch-specific resident phase. For the 89B ammunition specialist military occupation specialty, its ALC at Fort McCoy is four weeks (two two-week phases).



“This training is part of phase two,” said instructor Sgt. 1st Class Corrine Miller. “The training at the ASP involves what their military occupational specialty is all about. … And it’s also essential. In this training, they receive great hands-on training that involves the exact types of ammunition they will be involved with.”



According to the Army job description for a senior ammunition supply specialist, these NCOs supervise the receipt, storage, issue, and preparation of ammunition, ammunition components, and explosives for transportation and storage.



They also supervise ammunition stock control and accounting procedures for surveillance inputs, conduct ammunition inspections and tests, and perform inspections of containers and vehicles transporting ammunition.

Sgt. Debbie S. Klein with the 248th Aviation Support Battalion of the Iowa National Guard at Waterloo was one of the ALC students. She said the overall course was a great experience.



“This course opened my eyes to the importance of knowing the mission and communicating the intent to other Soldiers,” Klein said. “What I give to Soldiers (to complete) that mission is relavant.



“Also, the (ALC) instructors are attentive, guiding, and helpful,” Klein said.



“I thank them for training me for my next military adventure.”



