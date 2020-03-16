Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TSC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

    TSC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2020) Navy Military Training Instructor Gas Turbine...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2020) – Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing Sailor by advancing her to the next higher paygrade during her reenlistment ceremony.

    TSC Great Lakes’ Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer advanced Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Daniela Mcintyre to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).

    "It gives me great pleasure as a commanding officer to identify a Sailor under my command and reward them for the steadfast dedication and incredible work ethic they bring here every day," Dwyer said. “This achievement is significant, a result of great personal initiative, dedication and sustained superior performance of duty. Petty Officer Mcintyre could not be more deserving of a promotion. Anyone with firsthand knowledge of her accomplishments can tell you her work speaks for itself."

    McIntyre performed outstandingly as an NMTI aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (BEQ 830) barracks resulting in being named 2019 Junior Sailor of the Year. In addition, she was involved in programs within the command, and volunteer efforts in the local community including as heritage and diversity coordinator, and managing our TSC student color guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 11:59
    Story ID: 366037
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Meritorious Advancement Program
    Training Support Center Great Lakes
    GSM1 Mcintyre

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT