TSC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2020) Navy Military Training Instructor Gas Turbine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2020) Navy Military Training Instructor Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Daniela Mcintyre takes the reenlistment oath given by Training Support Center Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer following being advanced to first class petty officer through the Meritorious Advancement Program. (U.S. Navy photo by SA Elijah Pitts/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2020) – Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing Sailor by advancing her to the next higher paygrade during her reenlistment ceremony.



TSC Great Lakes’ Commanding Officer Capt. David Dwyer advanced Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 2nd Class Daniela Mcintyre to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



"It gives me great pleasure as a commanding officer to identify a Sailor under my command and reward them for the steadfast dedication and incredible work ethic they bring here every day," Dwyer said. “This achievement is significant, a result of great personal initiative, dedication and sustained superior performance of duty. Petty Officer Mcintyre could not be more deserving of a promotion. Anyone with firsthand knowledge of her accomplishments can tell you her work speaks for itself."



McIntyre performed outstandingly as an NMTI aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (BEQ 830) barracks resulting in being named 2019 Junior Sailor of the Year. In addition, she was involved in programs within the command, and volunteer efforts in the local community including as heritage and diversity coordinator, and managing our TSC student color guard.