Next Generation Combat Vehicle Demonstrations

Army Futures Command held demonstrations of technology and equipment on May 16, 2019 at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan, Texas. Six weapons and defense industry vendors showcased seven autonomous combat vehicles in an effort for Army officials to decide which machines fit their needs best and what needs to be improved on. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 13:22
|Story ID:
|366036
|Location:
|TX, US
