    Next Generation Combat Vehicle Demonstrations

    Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team Demonstrations

    TX, UNITED STATES
05.16.2019
Story by Luke Allen
Army Futures Command

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    Army Futures Command held demonstrations of technology and equipment on May 16, 2019 at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan, Texas. Six weapons and defense industry vendors showcased seven autonomous combat vehicles in an effort for Army officials to decide which machines fit their needs best and what needs to be improved on. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

