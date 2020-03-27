Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Joins Geekletes to Promote Innovation, Education at Home

    03.27.2020

    Story by Capt. Michael Maggitti 

    FORT WORTH, Texas – Students of Dallas-Fort Worth interested in technological career opportunities have a new learning resource thanks to a recent partnership between the United States Marine Corps and Geekletes.

    This Saturday, March 28, a free live stream event will bring together the Dallas-Fort Worth community to promote education and active learning from home. The interactive broadcast hosted by Geekletes will begin at 12:00pm CST on www.gemlive.eventbrite.com and include radio personalities, local superintendents, professional athletes and industry experts.

    Geekletes Esports Masterclass is a live-stream learning experience that combines pre-recorded lessons, live Q&A sessions, interviews and interactive exercises to inspire today’s students to pursue innovative careers across various fields in technology.

    The U.S. Marine Corps is a proud sponsor of Geekletes programming that develops and educates students while advancing technical career opportunities for today’s youth.

    For more information about Marine Corps esports initiatives, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/marinesports.

    To learn more about Geekletes, please visit www.geekletes.gg.

