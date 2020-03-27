U.S. Marine Corps Joins Geekletes to Promote Innovation, Education at Home

FORT WORTH, Texas – Students of Dallas-Fort Worth interested in technological career opportunities have a new learning resource thanks to a recent partnership between the United States Marine Corps and Geekletes.
This Saturday, March 28, a free live stream event will bring together the Dallas-Fort Worth community to promote education and active learning from home. The interactive broadcast hosted by Geekletes will begin at 12:00pm CST on www.gemlive.eventbrite.com and include radio personalities, local superintendents, professional athletes and industry experts.
Geekletes Esports Masterclass is a live-stream learning experience that combines pre-recorded lessons, live Q&A sessions, interviews and interactive exercises to inspire today’s students to pursue innovative careers across various fields in technology.
The U.S. Marine Corps is a proud sponsor of Geekletes programming that develops and educates students while advancing technical career opportunities for today’s youth.
For more information about Marine Corps esports initiatives, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/marinesports.
To learn more about Geekletes, please visit www.geekletes.gg.
