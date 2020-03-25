Submarine Squadron 6 welcomes new commander to Norfolk

NORFOLK (NNS) -- Capt. Martin Muckian, commander, Submarine Squadron 6 (SUBRON 6) turned over command to Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, March 25.



Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, praised Muckian for leadership in a time of growth and responsibility for the squadron.



“We rely on our squadron commodores to instill a fighting spirit in our commanding officers and all of our undersea warriors to ensure that they are ready to fight and win our nation’s wars,” Caudle said. “Commodore Muckian took that charge to heart. He and the Squadron 6 team did a phenomenal job for our submarine force and our Navy.”



Caudle expressed confidence that Capt. Juergens will continue the squadron's success.



“Capt. Juergens was hand-selected to lead this elite team here at Submarine Squadron 6 and has the breadth of leadership experience necessary for this extremely important assignment,” Caudle said. “I know he is ready to hit the decks running!”



Muckian, an Elmhurst, Illinois native, will move on to his next assignment as chief of staff at Commander, Submarine Forces Pacific.



He said his time at the squadron was memorable because of the talented Sailors he had an opportunity to support, and he is grateful to his team for always getting the job done no matter what.



“Watching our boats and their commanding officers rise to the challenge, overcome difficulty, and go from very green teams to steely eyed warriors ready to bring it to the enemy has just been amazing to watch,” Muckian said. “They are the best at what they do, and it has been an honor to be a part of their growth and success.”



Juergens, originally from Weston, Missouri, said he intends to carry on the spirit of innovation and looks forward to interacting with visitors, Sailors and units on the waterfront.



“Challenging times lay ahead for us to counter a dynamic mix of national defense challenges, but no matter what, we must be ready to defend the nation, today and in the future,” Juergens said. “I look forward to working with the staff and the boats on the waterfront to continue the tradition of success for Squadron 6.”



Juergens commissioned in the United States Navy through the NROTC program from the University of Illinois in 1997. He has also earned a Master of Arts in International Relations from Creighton University and a Master of Science in Military Studies from the United States Army Command General Staff College.



He commanded USS San Francisco (SSN 711) from 2014 to 2016, where he completed two overseas deployments and his crew earned the Battle Efficiency “E” award in 2014 and 2016. Ashore, he served as a senior member of the Naval Submarine Force’s Tactical Readiness Evaluation Team and most recently as head of the Naval Reactors line locker.



SUBRON 6 exercises operational control of Los Angeles-class and Virginia-class attack submarines homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. The squadron is responsible for training and preparing submarine crews in all facets of operations, including tactical and operational readiness for war, inspection and monitoring duties, nuclear and radiological safety, and development and control of submarine operating schedules.

