Going Digital: Base Finds Creative Ways to Deliver Programming

The past few weeks have been interesting for personnel stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, and throughout Europe. On March 15, 2020, the Spanish government issued a state of alarm restricting movement of all persons within the country in an attempt to contain COVID-19 from spreading.



Since community members were no longer able to utilize programs and facilities as they usually did, base departments and organizations had to look for new ways to generate their programming and engage the community by utilizing social media.



Rota Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) initiated their digital programming by hosting a Facebook Live of MWR Fitness Director Hunter Vinson walking viewers through a workout that could be done in the comfort of your home.



“The COVID issue ongoing worldwide has really affected our Fitness programming in our community,” said Vinson. “Instead of coming to our location and interacting with our Fitness staff and instructors, we have had to find different ways to reach our patrons.”



These different methods have included written workouts on the Rota MWR Facebook page, posting nutrition tips throughout the week, and additional live workout sessions.



The community feedback to Vinson's workout was extremely positive with over 8,000 views from the local community, Naval Support Elements in Madrid, Lisbon, and Valencia, and throughout Europe. Many viewers appreciated the inspiration and motivation as well as demonstrations – beginner, intermediate, and advanced – of the fitness moves.



In the following days, Rota MWR introduced a “MWR Plan of the Day.”



“Each weekday, MWR Rota will be posting a Plan of the Day post,” explained Amy Hutyra, MWR marketing director. “We will have workouts/nutrition, kids activities/resources, community contest, family-friendly recipes and a SLO [School Liaison Officer] Corner.”



Rota MWR isn’t the only organization providing a wide range of programs for different demographics. USO Rota unveiled their new programming by revamping many of their in-center programs into a digital form.



“We adapted some of our traditional center programs for virtual delivery,” said DeAnna Pazdyk, center manager for USO Rota. “Content that we have created and are sharing on FB are things such as: Spanish tip of the day, Recipe Round-Up with Tara, Work Out tips from Kelli, Storytime with Kayla, and tutorials like professional pointers, craft time, and science experiments designed to be done with ingredients most of us have on hand.”



One of the initial programs to launch was Storytime with Kayla on St. Patrick’s Day. Kayla Clark, center operations specialist for USO Rota, dressed up as a leprechaun to read one of her favorite children books, “I’ll Love You Forever.”



The virtual story time is based on a USO program called Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program (BHLRP) where traditionally a service member records themselves reading a book to be sent to family member. USO Rota has typically operated this program in reverse by allowing family members to come read a book and have the recording sent to a deployed loved one. This newest evolution highlights the creativity of USO Rota in program delivery during this unique situation.



“We are hopeful that “Storytime with Kayla” is a way that we can provide a sense of normalcy and fun and is a nice added service for all our military kids,” said Clark. “The thing I enjoyed the most was just hearing the wonderful feedback from kids all around NAVSTA Rota.”



Even the base chapel has taken to social media to continue their religious services and counseling sessions, but virtually.



“Since our chapel is closed for the Coronavirus, we are recording our services and broadcasting them via Facebook Live (Rota Station Rota Chapel),” said Cmdr. Samuel Ravelo, NAVSTA Rota Command Chaplain. “Catholic Mass is Sundays at 1000 and Nondenominational Services (Protestant) at 1130 also on Sundays.”



While many of the services have had to go digital, the Chapel is maintaining normal office hours for counseling as well as the duty chaplain available anytime (cell: +34 639-101 864).

One of the NAVSTA Rota chaplains, Lt. Milo Curtis, has been active in his online community of the Rota Protestant Community Facebook page. The page has been populated with services, sermons from Ravelo, downloadable Sunday School content, online resources, and more.



“While it isn't a long-term solution, it has allowed our community to gather around a shared experience of learning and reflecting that keeps us focused and motivated,” said Curtis. There is also an active Catholic Ministry at Rota NS Facebook page.



He was also on the second installment of the Chapel’s Thought of the Day program. The videos are “bite-sized reflections that can help focus us on the positive things we can do throughout the day.”



“We've intentionally crafted these videos with the whole Naval Station Rota community in mind...regardless of faith tradition,” said Curtis. “You don't have to be religious to appreciate and apply what we are sharing.”



So far, topics have ranged from social distancing versus isolation to patience and sensible thoughts.



While base departments, organizations and leadership realize that virtual programming isn’t the preferred method, most are quick to point out that they are grateful to have this additional method to deliver programs and services during this time.



“We hope that our community will participate in the activities, because they are fun,” said Hutyra. “The digital activities are a great way to stay connected with friends and the community, while still focusing on health and mental wellness, ways to keep our children active and easy meal prep that we can do on our own or with our children.”



While this was reflecting the focus of the Rota MWR team, it seems to be a common theme of creating a community and staying connected during this challenging time.



Ultimately, while being stuck at home indefinitely is not an ideal situation, the base departments and organizations have taken it in stride showing their creativity and resiliency while continuing their mission of supporting the personnel of NAVSTA Rota.

