Capt. Teague Laguens was relieved by Cmdr. Ross Drenning during an aerial change of command ceremony for the “Airwolves” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 40 onboard Naval Station Mayport on Mar. 26.



During the ceremony, Drenning and Laguens flew MH-60R Seahawks in a change of command fly-over event. Drenning assumed all duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of HSM-40 in a ceremony attended by family and HSM-40 crew.



A native of Manhattan, Kansas, Laguens was commissioned in 1997 from the United States Naval Academy and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1999. He took command of HSM-40 in September 2018.



Laguens expressed his appreciation for the hard work of his officers and Sailors during his tenure at HSM-40. “My goal has always been to leave this command even better than I found it and that has only been possible because of the entire Airwolves team.”



HSM Wing Atlantic Commodore, Capt. Michael Weaver, expressed appreciation for Laguens’ leadership guiding the squadron to the highest levels of operational excellence and allowing HSM-40 to perform well in every aspect.



“It has been a pleasure to watch him lead the team and succeed in a challenging time. His leadership is noteworthy,” said Weaver.



HSM-40 is one of two MH-60R Fleet Replacement Squadrons (FRS) that train pilots and aircrew of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, along with foreign students from around the globe. Students train in Naval Aviation’s premiere rotary wing ASW weapons system, the MH-60R “Seahawk.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2020 Date Posted: 03.26.2020 19:13 Story ID: 365997 Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSM-40 Welcomes Commanding Officer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.