AFMC to host virtual STEM hiring event

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host an online, virtual STEM hiring fair Thursday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT, to fill multiple science, technology, engineering and mathematics positions across the enterprise.



The event will provide an opportunity for hiring officials and qualified candidates to connect directly via an interactive, on-line platform to fill immediate, critical vacancies as well as future positions at AFMC headquarters and center locations across the U.S.



“This event builds on the success of the virtual hiring events AFMC has held over the past year to fill vacancies across the command,” said Jesus I. Diaz, Marketing and Branding Manager, Talent Acquisition, Air Force Personnel Center. “This particular event is focused on filling science and engineering positions at AFMC while enabling recruitment from a widespread, geographically dispersed pool of talent.”



Open positions include occupations such as aerospace engineer, computer engineer, computer scientist, IT specialist, operations research, test and evaluation engineer, systems engineer and more. A full list of professions can be found at the Air Force Civilian Service STEM Virtual Event website.



“AFMC is looking to fill immediate as well as future needs through this event,” said Diaz. “Registration is required, and we encourage all interested candidates to make sure to visit the event site prior to the deadline to submit the required documents.”



Pre-event registration at the official event website, www.afciviliancareers.com/STEMVIRTUAL, is required, with a deadline of April 9 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants will need to upload documents that include a resume, official/unofficial transcripts and other, depending on the job posting requirement.



All resumes will be reviewed by hiring official prior to the event, and invitations will be extended to a limited number of qualified candidates to attend. While all registrants will not receive an event invitation, their resumes will be maintained for potential future hiring needs.



To learn more about Air Force civilian opportunities and future hiring events, visit www.afciviliancareers.com. Further information on the April 23 event is available at www.afciviliancareers.com/STEMVIRTUAL.

