A week at Altus AFB with COVID-19 precautions

The 97th Air Mobility Wing has implemented base-wide health safety procedures in an effort to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 throughout the month of March. Body temperature checks at the Child Development Center and Youth Center, carry-out services at the Hangar 97 Dining Facility and revised Base Exchange and Commissary hours are some of the implementations Altus AFB has put in place to keep Airmen and their families safe and healthy during this time. While many base functions and services are currently limited, spending time outdoors, while social-distancing, is encouraged. Although our operational environment has changed, it is essential for the Airmen of the Mighty 97th to continue accomplishing the mission of training the next-generation of Mobility Aircrew and ensuring the safety and well being of Airmen and their families.

