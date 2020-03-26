Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Financial Readiness Month events for April cancelled, online resources still available

    Financial Readiness Month events for April cancelled, online resources still available

    Photo By G. Anthonie Riis | The Fort Knox Financial Readiness Month events, scheduled throughout April, have been...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Story by G. Anthonie Riis 

    Fort Knox

    The Fort Knox Financial Readiness Month events, scheduled throughout April, have been canceled, but online resources are being touted as an alternative to help get finances in order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    According to Shannon Wilson, program manager for Army Emergency Relief and Financial Readiness, the online resources are a worthy substitute for the events her office had planned.

    “Our Financial Management Month is used to bring activities, classes or information to educate the community about all sort of things financial,” Wilson said. “We’re putting out what information we can [online] in the hope that we can still offer ways to help them navigate their finances.”

    Wilson said she still plans to hold the event in the near future.

    “All [in-house] financial counseling has ceased, and only emergency assistance through AER is available,” she said. “We don’t yet know when we’ll revisit this, but we want to put out what information we can until we return to the free financial counseling and other services available.”

    Wilson reminded Soldiers and Families they can go through Military OneSource for virtual financial counseling in the meantime.


    Wilson recommended the following Department of Defense-approved websites/apps for financial assistance and advice in the meantime.


    Financial Frontline offers Soldier's career milestones and touchpoints.

    https://www.financialfrontline.org/

    Military Spouse Money Mission offers money concepts geared toward military spouses.
    https://www.milspousemoneymission.org/

    Military OneSource offers many of the same Army Community Service resources remotely.
    https://www.militaryonesource.mil/

    Sen$e App is an application for cell phones which provides many financial tools to help Soldiers and Families to be financial successful.

    Google Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.powertrain.sense&hl=en_US

    Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sen$e-app/id1443911840

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 16:03
    Story ID: 365979
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Financial Readiness Month events for April cancelled, online resources still available, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Financial Readiness
    Shannon Wilson
    Anthonie Riis
    Financial Readiness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT