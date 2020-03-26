Financial Readiness Month events for April cancelled, online resources still available

The Fort Knox Financial Readiness Month events, scheduled throughout April, have been canceled, but online resources are being touted as an alternative to help get finances in order during the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Shannon Wilson, program manager for Army Emergency Relief and Financial Readiness, the online resources are a worthy substitute for the events her office had planned.



“Our Financial Management Month is used to bring activities, classes or information to educate the community about all sort of things financial,” Wilson said. “We’re putting out what information we can [online] in the hope that we can still offer ways to help them navigate their finances.”



Wilson said she still plans to hold the event in the near future.



“All [in-house] financial counseling has ceased, and only emergency assistance through AER is available,” she said. “We don’t yet know when we’ll revisit this, but we want to put out what information we can until we return to the free financial counseling and other services available.”



Wilson reminded Soldiers and Families they can go through Military OneSource for virtual financial counseling in the meantime.





Wilson recommended the following Department of Defense-approved websites/apps for financial assistance and advice in the meantime.





Financial Frontline offers Soldier's career milestones and touchpoints.



https://www.financialfrontline.org/



Military Spouse Money Mission offers money concepts geared toward military spouses.

https://www.milspousemoneymission.org/



Military OneSource offers many of the same Army Community Service resources remotely.

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/



Sen$e App is an application for cell phones which provides many financial tools to help Soldiers and Families to be financial successful.



Google Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.powertrain.sense&hl=en_US



Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sen$e-app/id1443911840

