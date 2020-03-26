Nevada Guard officer fuels medical professionals fight against pandemic

Photo By 2nd Lt. Emerson Marcus | Kim Garbach, director of the Reno Chick-fil-A restaurant and a second lieutenant in...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Emerson Marcus | Kim Garbach, director of the Reno Chick-fil-A restaurant and a second lieutenant in the 1859th Transportation Company, Nevada Army National Guard, stands with medical professionals at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, Nev., March 17, 2020. Garback’s Chick-fil-A delivered more than 200 free meals for medical professionals in the region with plans to continue providing free meals in coming weeks to help feed them as they battle the COVID-19 epidemic (Courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Kim Garback, director of the Reno Chick-fil-A restaurant and an officer in the Nevada Army National Guard, genuinely cares about his community — and he proved that last week. Garback’s Chick-fil-A delivered more than 200 free meals for medical professionals in Reno and Sparks with plans to continue providing free meals in coming weeks.



“It was something we saw another Chick-fil-A do on the east coast,” Garback, a second lieutenant in the 1859th Transportation Company, said. “We want to help them and let them know that, while they are on the front lines of the (COVID-19) virus battle, we are thinking about them and support them.”



Garback said his staff has delivered chicken sandwiches to Northern Nevada Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. He's also reached out to other hospitals in Reno and Sparks.



The Northern Nevada Medical Group recognized Chick-fil-A’s efforts recently.



“They are spreading kindness throughout the community and feeding our dedicated healthcare team,” the group posted on its Facebook page last week. “We appreciate this kind gesture.”



Garback’s story is one of many highlighting the community's generosity during the global pandemic. Some volunteers in Reno and Sparks started groups to buy groceries for seniors and provide daycare assistance for working parents while Washoe County School District students remain out of school at least through April 16.



For Garback, it was an easy decision to give back to his community. But his proactive efforts are extraordinary considering he just started to work at the Reno Chick-fil-A.



Garback’s first day on the job was March 16, the day before Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a month-long shutdown of non-essential businesses. The Reno Chick-fil-A actually closed its dining room on Garback's first day at work. He delivered hundreds of chicken sandwiches to hospitals on his second day of work.



“It was surreal at first,” said Garback, who previously worked eight years as a financial planner. “I started asking questions about my future and the store’s future. Fortunately, we have delivery and drive-through options.



“We’re fortunate. A lot of restaurants don't have that option. This gives us a chance to lead by example in our community. We aren't just a big food company. We do care about our community. We want to show Reno and Sparks that we are there in good times and bad times.”



Garback, 33, said his desire to give back to his community was a big factor when he joined the Nevada Army Guard two years ago. He admits he joined the military later in life than most people, but he's happy with his decision.



“The Guard presented a chance to give back to the community and serve on the front lines to help citizens in our country,” Garback said. “At this moment, I’m not on the front lines, but our medical professionals are on the front lines.



“That’s why we are reaching out and contributing what we can as they help fight this virus. This is a community effort and we all have to unite to get through this.”