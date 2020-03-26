NCO’s taking charge during COVID-19

MIAMI – (March 26, 2020) – As Florida National Guard Soldiers become activated across the state in response to COVID-19, it is the non-commissioned officer corps taking charge and leading the way to ensure the mission is flawlessly executed.



The officer function is to plan, manage and delegate tasks. During the COVID-19 response officers receive the mission and then pass it down to their NCO corps. The NCO’s then delegate duties to their junior enlisted.



NCO's manage the day-to-day drive-thru lane operations at all three of South Florida’s CBTS, with guidance from local health authorities. Members of the corps work endlessly to ensure the citizens of Florida are taken care of while safely maintaining barriers and guiding junior enlisted.



“The NCO corps is the foundation of the Army. We are the backbone and we ensure proper execution of any task assigned,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Valerie Hodges, with the medical readiness detachment. “Junior enlisted Soldiers are the future, but without NCO’s they would not have the training or expertise necessary to become leaders, especially during this difficult time.”



The NCO corps has been in service for more than 372 years. They are highly trained, distinguished, and accomplished. NCO's pride themselves in the commitment to the Army, the Army’s values and their Soldiers.



“COVID-19 has brought the NCO Corp together to accomplish one goal,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Billy Wissman, a combat medic with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “This is new to everyone and we are adapting to every evolving situation and leading our Soldiers to accomplish any task given.”



The NCO corps consists of Soldiers in the ranks of corporal to command sergeant major with every position having a significant role in the FLNG’s success during the COVID-19 response.



With three COVID-19 CBTS opened in South Florida since Friday, more than 6,000 have been tested and are a testament to the professionalism of our NCO's.

