NSA Naples Fosters Joy Amidst Pandemic

When you think of the pandemic sweeping across the globe at present, the images that come to mind are empty toilet paper shelves, families crowded into home offices and filled hospital beds. Probably the last thing you’d associate with coronavirus (COVID-19) is dancing on your balcony with hundreds of fellow Americans in a foreign country. But as our military community members in Naples have discovered, isolation doesn’t keep us from being together.

To promote community, and add some variety to the passing days of those hunkered down at home for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples has implemented a twice-weekly sing-a-long event, deemed Operation FUN/Get Down Tonight (GDT). FUN/GDT is the brainchild of NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Abrahamson.

“I wanted to get our community to recognize that we’re all in this together,” said Abrahamson. “Strength of community and the strength of us being together is what’s going to get us through this. Knowing that we’re together makes things a lot more comforting and lets you know that you’re not alone in this.”

Each Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m., two songs are blasted over the base-wide speaker system, affectionately known as the “Giant Voice.” Families living on base are encouraged to get out on their balconies or porches to dance and sing together in solidarity. Residents also have the opportunity to vote for the songs played each time via the installation’s Facebook page.

“[FUN] is critically important to us. It gives us a sense that we aren’t alone, brings us closer together with our neighbors and is something fun to look forward to," said Carolina MacKenzie, a community member and mother living onboard Support Site. “We do a balcony dance in our quad every night at 6 p.m. and it’s our favorite time of the day. Our six-year-old counts down the hours and our two-year-old frequently pulls us to the balcony doors saying ‘dance, dance!’ The nights that Operation FUN plays the music over the loudspeakers are extra special because it allows us to feel united with the entire community."

NSA Naples' Morale, Welfare and Recreation team is hosting the event. Chris Kasparek, the base’s community recreation director, is spearheading each edition by organizing voting and DJing. He said each edition’s song options have a theme. The kick-off of FUN/GDT, whose theme was positive classic rock, included jams such as Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.” The following edition was family-focused, featuring the songs “Baby Shark” and “Let It Go” from Disney's Frozen. Next on the line-up are dancing tunes.

“The goal is to put a smile on people’s faces,” said Kasparek. “I think it’s important for everyone to recognize that it is tough, but it’s okay to laugh, and it’s okay to say 'I just want to have fun in these difficult times.'”

For several weeks now, Italy has been under a national lockdown, restricting its citizens' movement and activities. All non-essential shops and services are closed throughout the country, and social distancing is being enforced at all grocery stores and pharmacies. Many service members in Naples are working from home. The end date of the lockdown is unknown.

Balcony-singing has become common throughout Naples during the pandemic. Italian culture being highly social, Neapolitans have taken the opportunity to bond across streets through a myriad of outlets, including folk songs, group exercise sessions, and storytelling.

Following suit, the Americans stationed here now have that same ability to raise spirits through FUN/GDT.

“During this time of global fear and uncertainty, being located in a foreign country without family, I can't adequately communicate the joy and comfort I feel when I hear ‘Operation FUN’ come to life over the loudspeakers at the Support Site,” said Theresa H. Haskins, a civilian employee who moved to Naples on Mar. 7. “This sense of peace and community brings a huge smile to my face and a lift to my spirit...these amazing opportunities bring us together as a family!”

With a little bit of local inspiration and a lot of community fellowship, NSA Naples is forging through together. As Kasparek signs off after each broadcast of FUN/GDT, he reminds the community “Keep on smiling, NSA Naples.”

