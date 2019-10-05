U.S. Army Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, attended the 2019 Spring Texas A&M ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at College Station, TX, May 10, 2019. Gen. Murray met with the Corps of Cadets and conducted a round table discussion with Texas A&M staff and Texas Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. John G. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 11:12
|Story ID:
|365941
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
