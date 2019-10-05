Photo By John Martinez | U.S. Army Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, attended the...... read more read more Photo By John Martinez | U.S. Army Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, attended the 2019 Spring Texas A&M ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at College Station, TX, May 10, 2019. Gen. Murray met with the Corps of Cadets and conducted a round table discussion with Texas A&M staff and Texas Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. John G. Martinez) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, attended the 2019 Spring Texas A&M ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at College Station, TX, May 10, 2019. Gen. Murray met with the Corps of Cadets and conducted a round table discussion with Texas A&M staff and Texas Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. John G. Martinez)