    2019 Spring Texas A&M ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

    U.S. Army Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, attended the

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2019

    Story by John Martinez 

    Army Futures Command

    U.S. Army Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command, attended the 2019 Spring Texas A&M ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at College Station, TX, May 10, 2019. Gen. Murray met with the Corps of Cadets and conducted a round table discussion with Texas A&M staff and Texas Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. John G. Martinez)

