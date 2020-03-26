SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 26, 2020) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Donovan Jemison displays...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 26, 2020) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Donovan Jemison displays his advancement certificate following being frocked to 1st class petty officer at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes March 26. Jemison was advanced in rank through the Meritorious Advancement Program. (U.S. Navy photo by GMSR Tymen Rattray/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 26, 2020) – Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing, highlighting his outstanding achievements as a military instructor, and advancing him to the next higher pay grade Mar. 26.



SWESC Great Lakes’ Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Donovan Jemison to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



"Advancing Sailors is one of the best actions a commanding officer can do for their Sailors," Gibson said. “Their hard work and dedication is rewarded through programs such as MAP, in which Sailors are advanced to the pay grade at which they are performing. Petty Officer Jemison walks the walk, inspiring all who work with him. I am extremely proud to recognize and reward him for his outstanding performance.”



Jemison is serving as Basic Engineering Common Corps (BECC) course supervisor leading 51 instructors, including six chiefs. As a course supervisor, he is integral in curriculum revision for Engineering Professional Apprentice Career Tract and BECC Advanced. As a BECC instructor, he trained over 241 students.



As an assistant command fitness leader, Jemison led command physical training sessions and planned and executed the command physical fitness assessment resulting in 98 percent pass rate.