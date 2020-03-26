Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

    SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 26, 2020) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Donovan Jemison displays...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 26, 2020) – Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes recognized the outstanding performance of its top-performing, highlighting his outstanding achievements as a military instructor, and advancing him to the next higher pay grade Mar. 26.

    SWESC Great Lakes’ Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson took great pleasure in advancing Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Donovan Jemison to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).

    "Advancing Sailors is one of the best actions a commanding officer can do for their Sailors," Gibson said. “Their hard work and dedication is rewarded through programs such as MAP, in which Sailors are advanced to the pay grade at which they are performing. Petty Officer Jemison walks the walk, inspiring all who work with him. I am extremely proud to recognize and reward him for his outstanding performance.”

    Jemison is serving as Basic Engineering Common Corps (BECC) course supervisor leading 51 instructors, including six chiefs. As a course supervisor, he is integral in curriculum revision for Engineering Professional Apprentice Career Tract and BECC Advanced. As a BECC instructor, he trained over 241 students.

    As an assistant command fitness leader, Jemison led command physical training sessions and planned and executed the command physical fitness assessment resulting in 98 percent pass rate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 10:50
    Story ID: 365937
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWESC Great Lakes Sailor Selected for MAP, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Meritorious Advancement Program
    Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command
    SWESC
    MM1 Donovan Jemison

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT