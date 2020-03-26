258th RAPCON victory

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron are...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron are presented the D. Ray Hardin Air Traffic Control Facility of the Year Award by Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania Adjutant General, and Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania Deputy Adjutant General, March 7th, 2020 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The D. Ray Hardin ATC Facility of the Year is an Air Force level award that recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of an Air Force owned or operated Air Traffic Control Facility. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks) see less | View Image Page

The 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron’s Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) received the D. Ray Hardin Air Traffic Control Facility of the Year award, at the Air Force level. The 258th is a geographically separated unit of the 171st Air Refueling Wing and is located at the John P. Murtha Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pa.



The award, which is given to an ATC facility that has made notable contributions to the ATC system is judged on a variety of areas ranging from unusual traffic work load to deployments and emergency situations.



The Johnstown RAPCON deployable package had 10 members deployed to Central Command in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While deployed they controlled 12 in-flight emergencies helping to save over $600 million in assets and 51 personnel.



To ensure the safety of flight for countless operations the team persevered through difficult situations and less than ideal conditions. With a high workload and low manning the 258th RAPCON strived for excellence regardless of daily stressors.



The 258th ATCS is one of only 10 Air Traffic Control squadrons in the Air National Guard. They have 18 full-time employees in addition to their traditional Drill Status Guardsmen.



“I can’t say enough about the teamwork and culture that the RAPCON team built and this award is a testament to what they were able to accomplish,” said Capt. Ben Kaufman, 258th Airfield Operations Officer.