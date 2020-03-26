U.S. Army Europe vehicle registration extended

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Story by Beth Clemons 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Effective March 23, all privately owned vehicles
    registered with the U.S. Army Europe Registry of Motor Vehicles that expire within the next 30 days are automatically extended for 60 days.

    As an example, if your POV registration expires March 27, you now have until May 27 to renew.

    The U.S. Army Europe Registry of Motor Vehicles is closed due to the COVID-19 situation. New permanent registration forms will not be issued until normal operations resume.

    Your local Military Police can verify registration information if required by host nation police, such as during a traffic stop.

    The Army and Air Forces Exchange Services ESSO fuel card program will continue to honor expired, hard copy registration forms.

    All expiring registrations, to include temporary and non-operational, are considered valid until normal operations resume - except for cancellations due to lack of insurance coverage.

    For special or emergency circumstances, call your local garrison vehicle registration office.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 10:30
    Story ID: 365933
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
