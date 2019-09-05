Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT) Partnership Day

    05.09.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    The Army Futures Command, Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT) Cross Functional Team (CFT) hosts a Partnership Day on May 9, 2019, at The University of Texas at Austin. The event, hosted by Army Futures Command and The University of Texas, brings together Army, industry, academia and other key partners affiliated with APNT efforts to discuss future technology problem sets and proposed solutions. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT) Partnership Day, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command

