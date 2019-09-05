Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT) Partnership Day

The Army Futures Command, Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT) Cross Functional Team (CFT) hosts a Partnership Day on May 9, 2019, at The University of Texas at Austin. The event, hosted by Army Futures Command and The University of Texas, brings together Army, industry, academia and other key partners affiliated with APNT efforts to discuss future technology problem sets and proposed solutions. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 09:39
|Story ID:
|365927
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
