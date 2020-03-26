Fort Huachuca Signaleers help warfighters communicate in Europe

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland — Supporting the warfighter successfully requires effective communications. For signal v support, Army units world-wide know they need only call on the “Renegades” of the 40th Expeditionary Signal Battalion for mission success.



Signaleers from Company A, 40th ESB, 11th Signal Brigade, deployed Sept. 25 to Europe in support of the U.S. European Command.



With many critical missions on the horizon during the ramp-up for DEFENDER-Europe 20, the “Assassins” provided tactical communications systems support across Europe through joint network node (JNN) and command post node (CPN) teams.



Lima, Ohio native and Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer, Staff Sgt. Jake Porter, is the noncommissioned officer-in-charge of JNN team 14. While Parker, Arizona native, Sgt. Saul Diaz, is the NCOIC of the four Soldier CPN team 64146.



Both teams scheduled for a nine-month rotation in Europe, the JNN team’s first mission was to conduct a validation exercise with 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.



“We completed our validation exercise a week after arriving in country and set the new record for validation with a time of 37 minutes,” Porter said.



Diaz and his CPN team successfully supported the 709th Military Police Battalion in Ansbach, Germany during their first mission, and Diaz was proud of what his team was able to do.



“These great Soldiers were able to further their knowledge on assemblages during the mission,” Diaz said. “Ensuring they would have the needed skills to be successful for any possible missions in their future.”



The JNN team then went to Hohenfels, Germany and supported the 1st Infantry Division during the exercise, Dragoon Ready.



Next, both teams travelled to Bydgoszcz, Poland towards the end of January to support Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command for DEFENDER-Europe 20.



The 13th ESC was tasked to provide mission command of sustainment operations around Europe during the exercise, and the Assassins would be crucial in 13th ESC’s ability to establish their tactical operations center.



“40th ESB’s Soldiers established steadfast network connectivity using Warfighter Information Network Tactical systems,” said Capt. Rosita Luapene, the 13th ESC Knowledge Management OIC. “Their expertise and exceptional skills were invaluable in providing around-the-clock, reliable communications for our TOC and joint operating area.”



Although real-world events modified the exercise, the Assassins were able to solidify why 11th Sig. Bde. is regarded as, “the Army’s premier unified land operations signal brigade.”



The JNN team’s, Cpl. Rodney Soares, was the team chief for the transmissions systems on the and was able to use his five years’ worth of expertise to guide his fellow Soldiers.



“I was looking forward to the amount of training I could provide my fellow Soldiers and the knowledge I could hand down to them,” Soares said. “I enjoy teaching about my profession in communications. Everything I learned since the first day in the Army has helped me be prepared for this mission and for any other task given to me.”



The Assassin’s Spc. Andrew Aue, has been in the Army for two and a half years, and learned a lot more on his satellite communication systems military occupational specialty, but also about deploying.



“I got to experience what it was like to be away from my Family, friends and everyday conveniences,” Aue said.



Although operations changed, wherever the Assassins go next, they are sure to have continued success.



“Our success out here with supporting services was heavily based on the fact that we’re an amazing team,” Soares said. “We also have very skilled and experienced technicians. We care and are proud of what we do and we don’t quit!”

