MANAMA, Bahrain – The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) welcomes Lithuania’s participation in the multinational efforts aimed at enhancing maritime security throughout key waterways in the Middle East.



Lithuania is the eighth member nation to join the IMSC since it formed in November 2019. Other members include Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.



The IMSC is enabling nations to work cooperatively to promote the free flow of commerce, deter threats to shipping, and enhance maritime domain awareness and surveillance in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hurmuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman.



British Royal Navy Commodore James Parkin, the Commander of IMSC, expressed his appreciation to the Lithuanians for taking a leading role in regional security matters.



“As the eighth member of the IMSC, Lithuania joins us to ensure the safety of all our shipping in the Gulf region and we look forward to other nations joining our operation,” said Parkin. “Threats to the free flow of commerce are an international problem, and we are honoured that Lithuania is now part of the team assisting in upholding the principles of freedom of navigation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2020 Date Posted: 03.26.2020 06:32 Story ID: 365919 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lithuania Joins the International Maritime Security Construct, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.