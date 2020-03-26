Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuania Joins the International Maritime Security Construct

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.26.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    MANAMA, Bahrain – The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) welcomes Lithuania’s participation in the multinational efforts aimed at enhancing maritime security throughout key waterways in the Middle East.

    Lithuania is the eighth member nation to join the IMSC since it formed in November 2019. Other members include Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

    The IMSC is enabling nations to work cooperatively to promote the free flow of commerce, deter threats to shipping, and enhance maritime domain awareness and surveillance in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hurmuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman.

    British Royal Navy Commodore James Parkin, the Commander of IMSC, expressed his appreciation to the Lithuanians for taking a leading role in regional security matters.

    “As the eighth member of the IMSC, Lithuania joins us to ensure the safety of all our shipping in the Gulf region and we look forward to other nations joining our operation,” said Parkin. “Threats to the free flow of commerce are an international problem, and we are honoured that Lithuania is now part of the team assisting in upholding the principles of freedom of navigation.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 06:32
    Story ID: 365919
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    maritime security
    Lithuania
    IMSC

