Pa. Guard Supporting Interagency State Partners during COVID-19 operations

Harrisburg, Pa. - Spc. Jose Delacruz of Philadelphia is with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 228th Transportation Motor Transport Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard and is on state active duty assisting with unloading N95 Surgical Mask and other personal protective equipment at a Department of Health (DOH) warehousing facility on March 25.



Delacruz's military occupation is a Human Resources Specialist but as a civilian, he works for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as a Transportation Security Administration officer at the Philadelphia International Airport.



Several Pa. Guard members have been called-up to support this warehouse mission while others are currently support a community testing site in Montgomery County. Other Guard members are standing by in anticipation to be activated, if needed, to support additional tasks with our interagency partners.



“I was called up on Friday, March 20, to assist PEMA in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, “ said Delacruz.



As of Wednesday, DOH confirmed that there are 1,127 positive cases of COVID-19, in 44 counties. Pa. Guard senior leaders urge all soldiers to adhere to the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to protect against and prevent the spread of the virus, including practicing rigorous protocols for personal hygiene and implementing social distancing techniques.



During times like this, the Pa. Guard has a unique role to support our community and maintain mission readiness to support PEMA during state emergency, such as the COVID-19 operation.



Delacruz said, “Anybody would be scared in this situation, but I feel it’s my patriotic duty as a Pennsylvania National Guardsman to help our fellow citizens; therefore, the need to assist supersedes any fears I have.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2020 Date Posted: 03.26.2020 07:07 Story ID: 365899 Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US