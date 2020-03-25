Soldiers take time to help homeless veterans

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Rey Bagorio (left) and Capt. Tony Storey, both assigned to the Warrior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Rey Bagorio (left) and Capt. Tony Storey, both assigned to the Warrior Transition Battalion, Joint Base Lewis McChord, work together to move a television as they prepare a room for a homeless veteran. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. – Five Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program assigned to the Warrior Transition Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, had the opportunity to help veterans in need. The Soldiers spent their downtime helping clear rooms for a non-profit veteran’s assistance organization that operates six houses in the Tacoma area, to help homeless veterans who need housing.



Rooms vacated by veterans who no longer need the program must sometimes be cleaned out and restored to move-in-ready shape. Spc. Paola Medina found taking time to help veterans to be a rewarding experience. “Volunteering today and knowing that I’m helping veterans really feeds my soul,” Medina said.



The Soldiers worked together to move boxes and furniture out of the rooms, then spent time restoring them to good condition. The importance of their effort was not lost on another of the Soldiers, Capt. Tony Storey. He found their efforts a way to give something back to those who did not have the same support he and others do with the Army Recovery Care Program and WTBs when they returned from deployments.



“This experience was a rare opportunity to give back to those who served and paved the way for us, who are currently serving, to receive the love and support we do today from our communities,” Storey said. “Restoring these homes to livable conditions and giving veterans who served in an era when they were not provided as much support as they returned from conflict, is invaluable to me and I think it brings us closer as a community.”



The WTB Soldiers’ efforts will have a lasting impact on the veterans who will live in the rooms they prepared.



“Helping veterans while I’m trying to heal from my own injuries, helps me put things into perspective,” said Spc. David Perez. “I’m about to become a veteran and it’s good to know that there are people out there who care.”