Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers take time to help homeless veterans

    Helping Homeless Veterans

    Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Rey Bagorio (left) and Capt. Tony Storey, both assigned to the Warrior...... read more read more

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Story by Christopher Fields 

    U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition

    ARLINGTON, Va. – Five Soldiers in the Army Recovery Care Program assigned to the Warrior Transition Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, had the opportunity to help veterans in need. The Soldiers spent their downtime helping clear rooms for a non-profit veteran’s assistance organization that operates six houses in the Tacoma area, to help homeless veterans who need housing.

    Rooms vacated by veterans who no longer need the program must sometimes be cleaned out and restored to move-in-ready shape. Spc. Paola Medina found taking time to help veterans to be a rewarding experience. “Volunteering today and knowing that I’m helping veterans really feeds my soul,” Medina said.

    The Soldiers worked together to move boxes and furniture out of the rooms, then spent time restoring them to good condition. The importance of their effort was not lost on another of the Soldiers, Capt. Tony Storey. He found their efforts a way to give something back to those who did not have the same support he and others do with the Army Recovery Care Program and WTBs when they returned from deployments.

    “This experience was a rare opportunity to give back to those who served and paved the way for us, who are currently serving, to receive the love and support we do today from our communities,” Storey said. “Restoring these homes to livable conditions and giving veterans who served in an era when they were not provided as much support as they returned from conflict, is invaluable to me and I think it brings us closer as a community.”

    The WTB Soldiers’ efforts will have a lasting impact on the veterans who will live in the rooms they prepared.

    “Helping veterans while I’m trying to heal from my own injuries, helps me put things into perspective,” said Spc. David Perez. “I’m about to become a veteran and it’s good to know that there are people out there who care.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 17:04
    Story ID: 365897
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers take time to help homeless veterans, by Christopher Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WTC
    Secretary of the Army
    Defense Information School
    Defense Media Activity
    Army
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    Public Health Command
    AMEDD
    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs
    OTSG
    Regional Health Command - Pacific
    RHC-P
    RHC-C
    Regional Health Command - Europe
    RHC-E
    Medical Research and Materiel Command
    Regional Health Command - Atlantic
    RHC-A
    Regional Health Command - Central
    Warrior Care and Transition
    Army Recovery Care Program
    COVID19a

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT