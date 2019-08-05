Photo By Luke Allen | Members of the U.S. Army Futures Command’s Cross-Functional Teams and University of...... read more read more

Photo By Luke Allen | Members of the U.S. Army Futures Command’s Cross-Functional Teams and University of Texas faculty held its first Army Futures Command/University of Texas Spring Workshop at The University of Texas at Austin on May 8, 2019. The two-day assembly is designed for collaboration between Army Futures Command, The University of Texas, and federally funded research and development centers to discuss progress on this year’s technology projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen) see less | View Image Page