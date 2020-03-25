Marine Corps Recruiting Command Transitions to Digital, Telephonic Prospecting

QUANTICO, Virginia – Amid the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the

Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) is taking steps to protect its recruiters, its applicants,

their families and the communities where they live and serve by dramatically limiting face-to-face

interactions with the public.

Effective immediately, MCRC will temporarily transition to prospecting entirely via digital and

telephonic means, and Marine Recruiters will no longer meet with new applicants in person.

“The preservation of our recruiting force, applicants, poolees, and their families is the highest priority

for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command during this national emergency,” said Maj. Gen. James

W. Bierman, commanding general of MCRC. “With that in mind, we will immediately transition to

prospecting exclusively via digital and telephonic means, and no longer initiate in-person interviews.

We remain committed to recruiting the highly-qualified men and women our Nation needs for its

Marine Corps.

"Because recruiting is an activity of vital importance to our Nation and Corps, we will continue our

efforts to ship young men and women to our Recruit Depots and Officer Candidate School as

conditions permit,” Bierman said. “At the same time, it is recognized this imperative is not the only

consideration. Our efforts will prioritize protecting our Marines and families."

Local recruiting offices will continue to be staffed, but at reduced manpower levels commensurate

with social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leaders at every level have full discretion to carefully appraise the personal and geographic risk

factors unique to each situation, and then smartly move to curtail or modify activities when

necessary. Travel is limited to mission-essential requirements, and no more than two individuals will

travel in a vehicle.

Additionally, any member of the recruiting staff who has family members in a high risk category as it

pertains to COVID-19 will work remotely from their residence.

Young men and women who share our fighting spirit and are interested in becoming U.S. Marines

should visit www.marines.com or call 1-(800) MARINES to speak with a Marine Recruiter.

