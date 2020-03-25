Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command Transitions to Digital, Telephonic Prospecting

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Story by Gunnery Sgt. Justin Kronenberg   

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    QUANTICO, Virginia – Amid the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the
    Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) is taking steps to protect its recruiters, its applicants,
    their families and the communities where they live and serve by dramatically limiting face-to-face
    interactions with the public.
    Effective immediately, MCRC will temporarily transition to prospecting entirely via digital and
    telephonic means, and Marine Recruiters will no longer meet with new applicants in person.
    “The preservation of our recruiting force, applicants, poolees, and their families is the highest priority
    for the Marine Corps Recruiting Command during this national emergency,” said Maj. Gen. James
    W. Bierman, commanding general of MCRC. “With that in mind, we will immediately transition to
    prospecting exclusively via digital and telephonic means, and no longer initiate in-person interviews.
    We remain committed to recruiting the highly-qualified men and women our Nation needs for its
    Marine Corps.
    "Because recruiting is an activity of vital importance to our Nation and Corps, we will continue our
    efforts to ship young men and women to our Recruit Depots and Officer Candidate School as
    conditions permit,” Bierman said. “At the same time, it is recognized this imperative is not the only
    consideration. Our efforts will prioritize protecting our Marines and families."
    Local recruiting offices will continue to be staffed, but at reduced manpower levels commensurate
    with social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    Leaders at every level have full discretion to carefully appraise the personal and geographic risk
    factors unique to each situation, and then smartly move to curtail or modify activities when
    necessary. Travel is limited to mission-essential requirements, and no more than two individuals will
    travel in a vehicle.
    Additionally, any member of the recruiting staff who has family members in a high risk category as it
    pertains to COVID-19 will work remotely from their residence.
    Young men and women who share our fighting spirit and are interested in becoming U.S. Marines
    should visit www.marines.com or call 1-(800) MARINES to speak with a Marine Recruiter.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 16:30
    Story ID: 365890
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marine Corps Recruiting Command Transitions to Digital, Telephonic Prospecting, by GySgt Justin Kronenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting
    MCRC
    Marine Recruiting
    COVID-19

    • LEAVE A COMMENT