Photo By Luke Allen | Army Futures Command supported the First Annual Our Community Salutes Austin recognition ceremony on May 3, 2019, at Dell Technologies in Round Rock, Texas. Over 170 high school recruits raised their right hand and answered the call to serve during the ceremony. Our Community Salutes is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. military. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen) see less | View Image Page