    First Annual Our Community Salutes Austin Recognition Ceremony

    First Annual Our Community Salutes Austin Recognition Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    Army Futures Command supported the First Annual Our Community Salutes Austin recognition ceremony on May 3, 2019, at Dell Technologies in Round Rock, Texas. Over 170 high school recruits raised their right hand and answered the call to serve during the ceremony. Our Community Salutes is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. military. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2019
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 16:17
    Army Futures Command

