Pvt. Jakwan McBeath serves on COVID-19 Task Force

Photo By Spc. Jovi Prevot | U.S. Army Pvt. Jakwan McBeath, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 367th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jovi Prevot | U.S. Army Pvt. Jakwan McBeath, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 367th Maintenance Company, 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, poses for a photo before leaving a warehouse in Jackson, Miss., to transport medical supplies to a Mississippi Emergency Management Agency point of distribution (POD) site March 23, 2020. The MSNG is providing logistical support to MEMA and the Mississippi Department of Health as part of Mississippi’s COVID-19 State Task Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jovi Prevot) see less | View Image Page

JACKSON, Miss. – U.S. Army Pvt. Jakwan McBeath, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 367th Maintenance Company, 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, is currently serving with Mississippi’s COVID-19 State Task Force.

McBeath, a native of Carthage, Miss., has served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for a little more than a year and this is his first opportunity to put his training into use during a real mission. He is an assistant driver tasked with transporting supplies for point-of-distribution (POD) operations in support of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

He may have the title of “AD” but his job entails more than that implies.

“I check the equipment to make sure it is in useable condition. After that, we put it on the trucks and we ship the equipment out,” said McBeath. “I make sure the equipment gets to where it needs to be."

The mission gives the young Soldier more than just a task.

“I feel a lot of pride in myself. It makes me feel like what I am doing is what I’m meant to be doing,” he said. “I found my calling, honestly. I plan on making a career out of this. I feel like I am at home."

His advice for his family and friends is simple.

“Just be patient, there is help on the way. In times like these, you should be with your family, you should be safe at home,” he said.