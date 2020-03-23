Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pvt. Jakwan McBeath serves on COVID-19 Task Force

    MSNG – COVID19 Response

    Photo By Spc. Jovi Prevot | U.S. Army Pvt. Jakwan McBeath, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 367th...... read more read more

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Story by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    JACKSON, Miss. – U.S. Army Pvt. Jakwan McBeath, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 367th Maintenance Company, 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, is currently serving with Mississippi’s COVID-19 State Task Force.
    McBeath, a native of Carthage, Miss., has served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for a little more than a year and this is his first opportunity to put his training into use during a real mission. He is an assistant driver tasked with transporting supplies for point-of-distribution (POD) operations in support of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
    He may have the title of “AD” but his job entails more than that implies.
    “I check the equipment to make sure it is in useable condition. After that, we put it on the trucks and we ship the equipment out,” said McBeath. “I make sure the equipment gets to where it needs to be."
    The mission gives the young Soldier more than just a task.
    “I feel a lot of pride in myself. It makes me feel like what I am doing is what I’m meant to be doing,” he said. “I found my calling, honestly. I plan on making a career out of this. I feel like I am at home."
    His advice for his family and friends is simple.
    “Just be patient, there is help on the way. In times like these, you should be with your family, you should be safe at home,” he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 16:38
    Story ID: 365886
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Hometown: CARTHAGE, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. Jakwan McBeath serves on COVID-19 Task Force, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DSCA
    National Guard
    Mississippi National Guard
    NationalGuard
    MSNG
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT