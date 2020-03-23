JACKSON, Miss. – U.S. Army Pvt. Jakwan McBeath, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 367th Maintenance Company, 298th Support Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, is currently serving with Mississippi’s COVID-19 State Task Force.
McBeath, a native of Carthage, Miss., has served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for a little more than a year and this is his first opportunity to put his training into use during a real mission. He is an assistant driver tasked with transporting supplies for point-of-distribution (POD) operations in support of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
He may have the title of “AD” but his job entails more than that implies.
“I check the equipment to make sure it is in useable condition. After that, we put it on the trucks and we ship the equipment out,” said McBeath. “I make sure the equipment gets to where it needs to be."
The mission gives the young Soldier more than just a task.
“I feel a lot of pride in myself. It makes me feel like what I am doing is what I’m meant to be doing,” he said. “I found my calling, honestly. I plan on making a career out of this. I feel like I am at home."
His advice for his family and friends is simple.
“Just be patient, there is help on the way. In times like these, you should be with your family, you should be safe at home,” he said.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 16:38
|Story ID:
|365886
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Hometown:
|CARTHAGE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pvt. Jakwan McBeath serves on COVID-19 Task Force, by SPC Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT