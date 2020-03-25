U.S. Transportation Command cancels Global Patient Movement Joint Advisory Board video teleconference

Due to increased COVID-19 requirements, U.S. Transportation Command has cancelled the annual Global Patient Movement Joint Advisory Board, which was to be conducted via video teleconference, March 31 to April 3, 2020.



“I would like to thank all Department of Defense, interagency and international partners who prepared presentations for this conference; we look forward to hosting the 2021 GPMJAB, and we will conduct the board members’ meeting virtually on June 11, 2020, to continue our progress,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Andrus, command surgeon.



The purpose of the GPMJAB is to provide the USTRANSCOM commander with recommendations for the advancement of global patient movement policies, processes, equipment standardization, and patient movement information support systems, optimizing in-transit patient care as the DOD Single Manager for Global Patient Movement. Additionally, the GPMJAB serves as the DOD Patient Movement subject matter expert advisory body to the DOD, federal, state, and coalition entities. Products developed during the meeting informs and influences doctrine, organizations, training, materiel, leadership, personnel, facilities, and policy.



For more information, please contact U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Statwell Sinclair at 618-229-6377 or via email at statwell.g.sinclair.mil@mail.mil.



