Fort McCoy continues to adjust services, take measures for COVID-19 response

Since preparation began earlier in the month, officials at Fort McCoy continue to take steps to reduce risk and chance of spread of the COVID-19 virus. The response is part of the Army and Department of Defense (DOD) response to the coronavirus pandemic.



At print time, there is one confirmed case of the coronavirus on Fort McCoy or within the immediate surrounding communities.



“My top priority is protecting the force (Soldiers, civilians, and family members) through mitigation efforts,” said Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim in a message to the installation community March 18.



“We recognize that this is a very dynamic situation, and conditions are constantly changing,” Kim said. “We will continue to make fully informed decisions and actively communicate those decisions to our personnel and community.”



Fort McCoy personnel are following Center for Disease Control and Prevention safety and protective measures as well as other measures appropriate to the military and Fort McCoy.



“We will continue to make decisions to protect our community,” Kim said. “We do not take these lightly and apologize for any inconveniences they might cause.”



For a complete list of canceled events and affected services, visit the Fort McCoy Facebook page at facebook.com/FtMcCoy.



