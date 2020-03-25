Fort McCoy’s online publication earns first place AMC award

Courtesy Photo | This screen shot, taken March 6, 2020, shows a peek at the April 26, 2019, edition of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This screen shot, taken March 6, 2020, shows a peek at the April 26, 2019, edition of The Real McCoy Online at the Fort McCoy, Wis. web site. This specific online edition won a second-place award in the 2019 Army Installation Management Command Communications Awards competition and a first place in the 2019 Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition. The online edition and its content are produced by the command information staff of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, particularly Aimee Malone and Scott Sturkol. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s digital newspaper, The Real McCoy Online, earned a first place award during the 2019 Army Materiel Command (AMC) David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition.



Under the unit category B, PDF/Online Publication, the April 26, 2019, edition of The Real McCoy Online was submitted by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



“Please join me in congratulating the winners of the 2019 Army Materiel Command David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition, which recognizes the best of our Public Affairs work across the enterprise,” said Col. Robert Bockholt, Army Materiel Command director of public and congressional affairs. “We received more than 80 submissions from across the command this year, and our three non-AMC judges had the very difficult task in selecting the winners.



“I thank each of those who submitted entries, as well as the editors, peers, and supervisors who helped polish the material,” Bockholt said. “Our competition would not be possible without all of your hard work and willingness to go the extra mile.”



The announcement for the AMC awards was delivered March 6 commandwide.



A week prior, on Feb. 28, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office staff were recognized with two first- and three second-place finishes in the 2019 Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Communications Awards.



In the IMCOM awards, The Real McCoy Online earned a second place award.



The online edition is primarily built by PAO’s Aimee Malone, a member of the command information staff.



Malone works with other PAO staff members, who include Public Affairs Specialist and Newspaper Editor Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Specialist Theresa Fitzgerald, Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist Bill Coppernoll, and Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell.



The additional IMCOM awards were from Sturkol earning a first place in Video Category D: Training Videography, a first place in Photography Category B: Training Photo Series, and second-place finishes in Print Category E: News/Information Story, and Category H: Photojournalism.



This was the first year Fort McCoy competed in the AMC competition and is the first AMC award for the Fort McCoy Public Affairs staff.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)