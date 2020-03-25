Army Band tunes into COVID-19 response

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., – (March 25, 2020) – Florida National Guard’s 13th Army Band Soldiers, from Miramar, Fla., support the Florida Department of Health (DOH) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) by screening passengers on newly arriving flights from the Tri-State area.



These Soldiers are responding to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request to stop the introduction of the virus into the state of Florida by screening people traveling from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to Florida.



The Army Band’s primary mission is to provide musical support at civil functions, military functions, air shows and other venues as needed; however, during the FLNG’s COVID-19 response, band members are setting up CTBS sites, performing supply duties, supporting drive-thru testing operations and now assisting the DOH with incoming passenger screening at local airports.



“Right now, we are tasked to help the DOH,” said Spc. Xenia J. Rivera, a flutist with 13th Army Band. “I am grateful to be here. I am happy to help people, that is why I joined the National Guard.”



The Army Band has a footprint at both the previously opened CTBS sites, Miami International Airport and now FLL. These Soldiers are taking on new roles regardless of their military occupation specialty (MOS) and regardless of the mission assigned. They are eager to help one another and continue to play a vital role in the success of the FLNG’s current mission



“I feel like we are doing something useful for the public and we are getting the job done,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Francis, a 13th Army Band trombone player. “Army musicians are unique. We interact with the public naturally, and it allows us to adapt to different missions involving the public with little difficulty.”



With three COVID-19 CBTS opened in South Florida since Friday, more than 3,000 people were tested. There are currently 1379 positive cases in Florida residents and 88 positive cases in non-Florida residents per the Florida Department of Health.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2020 13:30 Story ID: 365844 Location: FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Band tunes into COVID-19 response, by SGT Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.