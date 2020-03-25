Goodfellow declares Public Health Emergency and limited movement restrictions

The Goodfellow AFB commander has declared a Public Health Emergency and limited movement for military personnel March 24. The base has been in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo since March 19.

The installation command team and the public health emergency officer will coordinate activities and share information with state and local officials responsible for public health and public safety to ensure our response is appropriate for the public health emergency.

“We have taken key and decisive actions to protect our base population,” said Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander. “I am fully aware that these decisions affect you at a very personal level, but they have been taken to protect your health and safety.”

Limited movement restrictions have been implemented for military personnel allowing movement to and from Goodfellow AFB and leaving residences for essential needs. Essential needs are defined as obtaining medicine, food, household supplies and repair materials, laundry and dry cleaning services, pet supplies, seeing a doctor or other medical provider (to include transporting a dependent or pet for medical care), automotive supplies and repairs, to obtain gas or electricity to fuel a vehicle, and caring for a relative who lives in a separate household. Exercising outside, such as walking, running, hiking, bicycle riding, or taking a pet outside is also permitted—and encouraged. When exercising outside, guidelines on social distancing with people outside your household must be adhered to. All other movements are prohibited.

In an effort to protect all personnel at Goodfellow AFB, Tier 1 Limited Base Access is now in effect. This tier dictates the following: TIER 1 (Restricted Access): New visitor pass requests permitted only for official business. Pass requests will be submitted through a sponsoring unit commander for validation and forwarded to the Security Forces Visitor Control Center. Contractors, Veterans Identification Card (VIC) holders, military retirees, and dependents are authorized base access.

“Your health, safety and security are our top priority. We will continue to ensure the men and women of the 17th Training Wing have the latest information on the appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of this virus,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lavor Kirkpatrick, 17th Training Wing command chief.

There are currently zero positive cases of COVID-19 on Goodfellow Air Force Base. We continue to urge everyone to use proper hygiene practices to limit the spread of the disease.

For the most current and up to date information on COVID-19 visit https://www.goodfellow.af.mil/Covid-19-Information/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2020 11:26 Story ID: 365842 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow declares Public Health Emergency and limited movement restrictions, by A1C Zachary Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.