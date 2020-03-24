COVID-19: Defenders stay ready, resilient while protecting base

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The 86th Security Forces Squadron recently implemented preventative measures to protect Defenders from potential exposure to the coronavirus disease while they maintain normal operations on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2019.



The measures are evident upon approaching any entry point to Ramstein.



Defenders from the 86th SFS now wear protective gloves and maintain a one meter distance from the stream of ID card holders who pass through the gates at all times of the day.



Ramstein Defenders also take preventative measures before taking their post.



“As personnel arm up, we used to have all three windows to the armory open. We’ve since closed the middle window so personnel are able to maintain their social distancing as they arm-up,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Alberty, 86th SFS flight chief. “We’re practicing different ways to implement social distancing. We rotate personnel a little more now to increase social distancing.”



Should a Defender fall ill at any time, they will be advised to take quarters immediately and call the COVID-19 hotline should their symptoms worsen.





Another opportunity Defenders are taking is to use guard mount to pass on critical COVID-19 information.



“The purpose of the guard mount is to take accountability, pass on all pertinent, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 or anything else necessary to know,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Pontieri, 86th SFS flight sergeant. “We ensure they’re familiar with the duress words, emergency response numbers, and ensure every Airmen is mentally and physically fit to take their post. During COVID-19, we’re taking steps to minimize the Airmen’s exposure to the virus. Primarily, the guard mount is now conducted outside, and each Airman stands at a minimum 2-meter distance from one another.”







Leadership recognizes how stressful this time may be but are impressed by their Defenders’ professionalism and dedication to duty.



“These Airmen are killing it and they know it too,” Pontieri said. “I think they feel a certain level of respect and pride right now. While many are teleworking, they’re out here jobbing it and loving it.”



In a time of uncertainty, the 86th SFS can be relied upon day in and day out.

