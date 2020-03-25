Teddy Bear Treasure Hunt

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Murphy | Donny (left) age 6, laughs at finding a teddy bear with his older brother DJ, age 8,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Murphy | Donny (left) age 6, laughs at finding a teddy bear with his older brother DJ, age 8, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 24, 2020. Donny and DJ were participating in a treasure hunt taking place in the residential area of AAFB during a health emergency from COVID-19. The treasure hunt was formed by base spouses as a way for families to participate in a group activity while still being able to maintain good hygiene and social-distancing practices with no person-to-person contact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy) see less | View Image Page

Google trends show that the top search worldwide is COVID-19, a virus that is listed as a pandemic across the globe.



This has caused many to be isolated in their own homes, looking for ways to pass time. Hannah Butler, an Andersen Air Force Base spouse member, created a fun activity for parents to do with their children that was also safe.



The idea was to place teddy bears in base housing windows and for families to drive around and locate them. Butler was talking with a friend one day who mentioned the idea to her. Butler liked the idea so much that she rallied those around her and proposed the idea to her neighbors and friends.



"For me, the idea was to find a way to connect our community while still keeping our distance from one another," Butler said. "And to give parents and children something fun to do outside of the house."



Multiple families began participating in the treasure hunt, which was the goal, said Butler. She says that every street has a family participating in it.



"One woman said they found 36 bears," Butler said. "I have only received positive feedback on this. We were sitting outside last Saturday and I saw probably five families walk by looking for bears. The kids and parents would get so excited when they would find a bear. It was so much fun to watch."



During the COVID-19 outbreak, families are encouraged to practice good hygiene and social-distancing procedures with no person-to-person contact. Maintaining social-distancing reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.