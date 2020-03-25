Google trends show that the top search worldwide is COVID-19, a virus that is listed as a pandemic across the globe.
This has caused many to be isolated in their own homes, looking for ways to pass time. Hannah Butler, an Andersen Air Force Base spouse member, created a fun activity for parents to do with their children that was also safe.
The idea was to place teddy bears in base housing windows and for families to drive around and locate them. Butler was talking with a friend one day who mentioned the idea to her. Butler liked the idea so much that she rallied those around her and proposed the idea to her neighbors and friends.
"For me, the idea was to find a way to connect our community while still keeping our distance from one another," Butler said. "And to give parents and children something fun to do outside of the house."
Multiple families began participating in the treasure hunt, which was the goal, said Butler. She says that every street has a family participating in it.
"One woman said they found 36 bears," Butler said. "I have only received positive feedback on this. We were sitting outside last Saturday and I saw probably five families walk by looking for bears. The kids and parents would get so excited when they would find a bear. It was so much fun to watch."
During the COVID-19 outbreak, families are encouraged to practice good hygiene and social-distancing procedures with no person-to-person contact. Maintaining social-distancing reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 23:20
|Story ID:
|365822
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Teddy Bear Treasure Hunt, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT