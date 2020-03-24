NAVWAR Leads Discussion on Advancing Commercial Technologies for the Warfighter at Quarterly Industry Day

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) tapped into the minds of industry and academia professionals to discuss opportunities and address challenges related to rapidly developing and delivering advanced warfighting capabilities to the fleet at the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium Quarterly Industry Day, March 5, at the San Diego Convention Center.



Established by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic in October of 2018, the IWRP Consortium is made up of government experts, industry leaders, innovative small companies and academia collaborating to develop information warfare technologies in response to continually evolving and emerging defense requirements.



IWRP uses an alternative acquisition method called other transaction authority, or OTA, to increase speed to award, reduce barriers to competition and increase access to innovative commercial solutions to advance commercial technologies for the warfighter.



Kicking off the conversation, NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Christian Becker discussed the criticality of partnerships in ensuring warfighters have an unfair advantage in today’s era of great power competition.



“Our current fight requires all hands on deck,” said Becker. “It is vital that we work together with our partners in industry and academia to outpace our adversaries in the delivery of innovative technologies and operational concepts at the ever-increasing speed of information now and in the coming decades.”



He went on to inform IWRP members of a number of active efforts where NAVWAR is working together with external partners in accelerating the development and delivery of information warfare technologies to the fleet.



“To provide the fleet with an unfair advantage in today’s competitive environment, NAVWAR is currently collaborating with and pulling from external and non-traditional sources through a number of initiatives including IWRP, NavalX, Tech Bridges, Advanced Naval Technology Exercises, as well as our first ever prize challenge.”



NIWC Pacific Executive Director Bill Bonwit echoed Becker’s stance on the importance of partnerships, providing an overview of NIWC Pacific’s mission, vision, priorities and challenges.



“To keep pace we must develop and deliver secure, reliable, resilient and intuitive technologies,” said Bonwit. “They must be interoperable across the fleet and agile in addressing rapidly changing threats. To address these threats and to deliver on our mission, we are using tools such as the IWRP to expand and strengthen our network of partners across industry, small business and academia for increased innovation in the development of information warfare capabilities for the fleet.”



Following Bonwit, Carly Jackson, NAVWAR Director of Science and Technology and Chief Technology Officer, focused on accelerating acquisition through rapid prototyping and rapid fielding in an effort to increase the speed at which we deliver capability to the warfighter.



The event concluded with NAVWAR, NIWC Pacific and NIWC Atlantic technical experts leading discussions on a variety of information warfare topics including additive manufacturing, model-based systems engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, DevSecOps software delivery and 5G wireless mobile communications.



With the next IWRP Consortium Quarterly Industry Day scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, NAVWAR will continue to engage with industry and academia to rapidly innovate technologies in the field of information warfare to enhance Navy and Marine Corps mission effectiveness.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world.

