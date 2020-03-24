Georgia Air Guardsman recognized for outstanding achievement as Georgia State Trooper

A part-time Georgia Air National Guardsman, who serves as a full-time Georgia State Trooper, was recognized from among 50 colleagues with an outstanding achievement award as a Georgia State Trooper in a Department of Public Safety ceremony held in Perry, Georgia, March 7.



Jonathan Fetchik was chosen by his troop commander in recognition for his initiative, integrity, and outstanding work performance, according to Lt. Stephanie Stallings, Georgia State Patrol public information director.



“Trooper First Class Fetchik is a trooper’s trooper,” said Captain Garrett Fiveash, Troop H commander, upon nominating him for the annual award. “He is always willing to help others and he volunteers to go above and beyond what is expected in the performance of his duties. His pride in the patrol and his professionalism, combined with his work ethic, make him an outstanding member of both Post 15, Perry, Georgia and Troop H in its entirety.”



According to Fetchik, he doesn’t put on the uniform to win awards and was completely shocked when he was selected.



“I do the job because I love it,” said Fetchik.



Dedication to duty is a common theme for Fetchik, both in his civilian and military careers.



As an operations management craftsman in the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Fetchik manages civil engineer projects from start to finish, ensuring schedules are met, materials are available and projects stay on budget.



“It’s no surprise that he was selected for the award as a Georgia State Trooper,” said Senior Master Sgt. Joel Furlough, 116th Civil Engineer Squadron superintendent. “Tech. Sgt. Fetchik is an outstanding, exemplary NCO, and one of our go-to operations managers on drill weekends.”



Originally joining the Air Force on active duty in 2007, Fetchik transferred to the Air Force Reserves after a few deployments and with a second child on the way. In 2016, he found a new home in the Air National Guard, allowing him to serve in his hometown of Warner Robins, Georgia.



Fetchik noted how his military background prepared him to serve as a state trooper.



“I have the same mentality,” Fetchik explained. “I’m just in a different role.”



As a state trooper, he enforces state law to maintain public safety and public trust; assists other law enforcement agencies; and provides a security presence during natural disasters.



“I love putting on the uniform,” Fetchik said. “I can’t imagine not serving.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2020 Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:41 Story ID: 365801 Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Air Guardsman recognized for outstanding achievement as Georgia State Trooper, by TSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.