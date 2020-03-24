Photo By G. Anthonie Riis | Saunder’s Springs, located at just outside of Fort Knox’s Wilson Gate in Radcliff,...... read more read more Photo By G. Anthonie Riis | Saunder’s Springs, located at just outside of Fort Knox’s Wilson Gate in Radcliff, is one local option to getting out of the house and into the great outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 270-352-1204 for more information. All patrons to any state or area parks are encouraged to maintain Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to implement social distancing by reducing groups of people to no more than 10 to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. see less | View Image Page

Commentary: Some common, not so common cures for social distancing boredom

G. Anthonie Riis | Fort Knox News

As I reflect on my first week of social distancing, I can’t help but to think of how dramatic of change this new reality is for most Americans and how much it has forced us to innovate and find creative ways to keep ourselves and families occupied.



After all, one could argue that morale is incredibly important in times like these.



In an effort to ward off the impending boredom, I took to the internet and found several suggestions that my wife and I decided to implement in our everyday lives.



The first seems obvious – get up and do something physical. Different family members have found different things to keep the heart pumping, whether it is basketball in the driveway, wrestling on the living room floor or dancing to exercise videos in the den.



This can be great fun, too, as laughing at each other’s dance grooves has proven to be a great pick-me-up.



Another suggestion was to tend to the housework that’s always being shoved to the right.



From fixing a running toilet to de-winterizing your lawnmower or preparing your garden, this one allows you to get a jump on Spring, get your house in tip top shape and earn some brownie points with a spouse who’s likely been on you to get this stuff done for some time now.



Yet another suggestion is to learn a new skill. In our case it was learning to make bread.

Considering it’s hard to find bread on grocery store shelves right now, it’s certainly not a bad skill to have. This situation has also reminded us to look out for others during the crisis – even though we need to be creative on how to connect without touching.

Still, there is no cure for cabin fever like being out-of-doors, and it turns out that many local and state parks agree.



All Kentucky State Parks will remain open to the public, and most local parks have followed suit, allowing hiking, picnicking and exploring.



And to all my fellow dads, here’s your chance to be a hero, and just in time for spring break too.



Be prepared, though, when you go as a notice from KSP states that all food service is limited to carry out only, and most restaurants, lounges or bars will be closed. All public gift shops and bathroom facilities have also been directed to close.



The notice also states that historic homes and museums are closed, and all scheduled park events are cancelled or postponed through April 30.



There are also still plenty of local outdoor activities still open for business around Fort Knox:



-Lindsey Golf Course. Call them at 502-624-4218 to learn more about their nine holes with cart for $20 or 18 holes with cart for $30 bucks specials going on through the end of the month.

-Camp Carlson Army Recreational Area (502-624-4836),

-Bridges To The Past and Tioga Falls hiking trails are located approximately 8 miles north of Fort Knox’s Main or Chaffee Gate off of Dixie Highway. Call 502-624-6581 for more information

-Saunder’s Springs located at just outside of Fort Knox’s Wilson Gate in Radcliff. Call 270-352-1204 for more information.



According to Fort Knox Conservation Officer, Gerry LaPlace, the Army post’s lakes are still open for fishing, and hikers are welcomed to trek along pre-approved hiking trails.



However, anglers still require the Kentucky fishing license and the Fort Knox fishing permit, and hikers or picnickers are required to get a free Scouting Permit at the iSportsman https://isportsman.net website.



As a reminder, LaPlace said patrons are not permitted to go boating at Fort Knox except for use while fishing.”



All patrons to any state or area parks are encouraged to maintain Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to implement social distancing by reducing groups of people to no more than 10 to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.



I think we can all agree that COVID-19 is horrible, but it has done a few positive things for me and my family.

It’s given me a renewed appreciation for my wife, who is currently teleworking and somehow managing to keep our six children fed, educated and entertained while I’m at work.

It’s forced us to come up with new and creative ways to enjoy ourselves and appreciate the simpler things in life.

It’s given us a stronger sense of community. Finally, it’s given my family the opportunity to spend more quality time together, and I can’t find any fault in that.

