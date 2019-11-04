Enhanced Night Vision Goggles Technical Demonstration

Photo By Luke Allen | Sgt. 1st Class William Roth, Army Futures Command, Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional...... read more read more Photo By Luke Allen | Sgt. 1st Class William Roth, Army Futures Command, Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, conducts a live demonstration of enhanced night vision goggles, the new Army modular vest, new combat uniform and Peltor ear buds at the Capitol Factory in Austin, Texas. These technical demonstrations are designed to foster networking with tech start-ups through examples of current and completed prototypes. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. 1st Class William Roth, Army Futures Command, Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, conducts a live demonstration of enhanced night vision goggles, the new Army modular vest, new combat uniform and Peltor ear buds at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. These technical demonstrations are designed to foster networking with tech start-ups through examples of current and completed prototypes. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)