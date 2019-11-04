Sgt. 1st Class William Roth, Army Futures Command, Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, conducts a live demonstration of enhanced night vision goggles, the new Army modular vest, new combat uniform and Peltor ear buds at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. These technical demonstrations are designed to foster networking with tech start-ups through examples of current and completed prototypes. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 15:33
|Story ID:
|365793
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Enhanced Night Vision Goggles Technical Demonstration, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
