Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Enhanced Night Vision Goggles Technical Demonstration

    Enhanced Night Vision Goggles Technical Demonstration

    Photo By Luke Allen | Sgt. 1st Class William Roth, Army Futures Command, Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    Sgt. 1st Class William Roth, Army Futures Command, Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, conducts a live demonstration of enhanced night vision goggles, the new Army modular vest, new combat uniform and Peltor ear buds at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. These technical demonstrations are designed to foster networking with tech start-ups through examples of current and completed prototypes. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2019
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 15:33
    Story ID: 365793
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhanced Night Vision Goggles Technical Demonstration, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT