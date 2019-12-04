Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The University of Texas at Austin’s Inventors Program

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    Students of The University of Texas at Austin’s Inventors Program present innovative solutions to help solve real-world problems presented under the U.S. Army Reserve’s 75th Innovation Command’s Hacking for Defense Program, Army Futures Command and other Central Texas entities. The Inventors Program empowers teams of science and engineering undergraduate students to turn scientific discoveries into societal impact. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2019
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The University of Texas at Austin’s Inventors Program, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command
    The University of Texas

