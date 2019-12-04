Students of The University of Texas at Austin’s Inventors Program present innovative solutions to help solve real-world problems presented under the U.S. Army Reserve’s 75th Innovation Command’s Hacking for Defense Program, Army Futures Command and other Central Texas entities. The Inventors Program empowers teams of science and engineering undergraduate students to turn scientific discoveries into societal impact. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 10:40
|Story ID:
|365766
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
