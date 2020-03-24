Education center's Airmen of the 1st quarter announced

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center recently selected two Airmen as its outstanding senior noncommissioned officer and NCO for the first quarter of 2020.



"It is especially important to recognize, encourage, and take care of each other, so please congratulate these outstanding Airmen," said U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Lozano, commander. "Team TEC remains agile, innovative, and resilient through this challenging time."



NCO of the Quarter is Tech. Sgt. Danielle Davis. She is assigned as an instructor at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.



Supervisors said that Sergeant Davis instructed 372 hours during two EPME courses, culminating in her Level One instructor certification. She managed the drill and ceremony program that trained 10 Airmen on proper protocol and guidon procedures.



Sergeant Davis planned and coordinated the first-ever TEC multicultural celebration, which brought together the staff and faculty and embodied TEC's number-one priority: Taking care of team TEC. She also volunteered at the Maryville/Alcoa animal rescue center, where she was critical to the care and adoption of 22 pets. Finally, she completed 12 credit hours toward her bachelor's degree in Psychology.



Senior NCO of the Quarter is Master Sgt. Joseph Cook. He is assigned as an instructor at the Lankford EPME Center.



Supervisors said that Sergeant Cook instructed 278 hours during two courses, which primed total force NCOs for leadership. He led five teams of 14 NCOs in the creation and refinement of the recognition program, which included an operating instruction that advanced TEC's number one priority.



Sergeant Cook was the team lead for NCO academy. He led 17 flights through instructor shortages. He also created the professional development book club that facilitated 48 professional development hours for 12 Airmen. He also coached a Tee-ball team that imparted sportsmanship to 11 kids.



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the following commander's call, as well as an award plaque and other accolades.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

